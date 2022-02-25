 large image

How to fix the black bar bug affecting Google Chrome users

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Have you just loaded up Chrome only to find an ugly black bar taking up space at the top or bottom of your screen? Here’s how to fix it. 

Chrome’s help forum is no stranger to this bug, which has been reported on and off since April 2018 (via gHacks). 

The bug isn’t technically exclusive to Chrome, with Firefox and video app VLC users also reporting instances of it cropping up in their windows, but the Chrome complaints are by far the loudest. The root of the issue isn’t known but the bug only seems to affect Windows 10 users. 

Thankfully, there’s a quick and easy way to banish the black bar if it ever appears when you open Chrome. Read on to learn how to do it. 

How to fix the black bar bug affecting Google Chrome users 

Chrome users have come up with countless different methods to oust the black bar over the years, including turning off hardware acceleration, running Chrome cleanup, reinstalling Chrome and even creating a new user. 

However, only one solution seems to work pretty much every time. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A Windows 10 PC 
  • The Chrome browser 

The Short Version: 

  1. Enter full-screen mode 
  2. Exit full-screen mode 
  3. That’s it – the black bar should be gone! 

How to get rid of the black bar in Google Chrome

  1. Step
    1

    Spot the black bar in a Chrome window

    You’re most likely already at this step if you’ve stumbled upon this guide. Chrome window with black bar bug
    (Image: Imgur)

  2. Step
    2

    Enter Chrome’s full-screen mode

    The fastest way to do this is to hit F11 (or Fn+F11). You can also enter full-screen mode by heading into the three-dot menu in the top right corner of Chrome and clicking the square icon next to the zoom settings. Chrome in full screen mode

  3. Step
    3

    Exit full-screen mode

    This is pretty self-explanatory just hit F11 (or Fn+F11) again. You can also click the X at the top centre of the screen if you arrived in full-screen mode via the three-dot menu. Chrome having exited full-screen mode

  4. Step
    4

    Continue browsing the black bar should be no more (for now)

    Sadly, this isn’t a permanent fix, meaning the black bar could return. If it does, simply repeat the above steps to get rid of it when you catch it. Chrome window without black bar bug

Troubleshooting

The black bar keeps coming back

Because there’s no confirmed way of getting rid of the black bar for good, you will need to repeat the above steps whenever you encounter the bug. 

Are there any other ways to get rid of this bug?

While there are plenty of methods you can test out shared in forums, the above is the simplest one we’ve seen (and looks to be the most successful).

