How to delete a Yahoo account

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Looking to delete your unused Yahoo account but not sure how? Here is how you can delete your Yahoo account in just a few simple steps.

Back in the mid-noughties, it felt like everyone was using Yahoo. With its own news site, email service and of course, Yahoo Answers, there wasn’t anything you couldn’t find using the web services provider.

However, since the sad death of Yahoo Answers and the massive competition that has cropped up over the years, it might feel like you want to move away from your Yahoo account.

Luckily, deleting your Yahoo account is very simple and can be done in just a few steps. Keep reading to find out the easiest way to delete your Yahoo account.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Visit the Yahoo termination page
  • Scroll down
  • Click Continue deleting my account
  • Enter your Yahoo email
  • Click Yes, terminate this account
  • Press Got it

  1. Step
    1

    Visit the Yahoo termination page

    Using the link prior, visit the Yahoo termination page. Depending on if you are already logged in or not, you may need to log into the Yahoo account that you want to delete. The log in page for Yahoo

  2. Step
    2

    Scroll down

    Scroll down the page. We recommend that you read through the terms and conditions so you are aware of what will happen when you delete your account. The contract notice for deleting your Yahoo account

  3. Step
    3

    Click Continue deleting my account

    Once you have read the terms and conditions, press the button that says Continue deleting my account. Click the terminate my account button to continue

  4. Step
    4

    Enter your Yahoo email

    Enter the Yahoo email that you want to delete into the box. Click the yes delete my account button to delete it

  5. Step
    5

    Click Yes, terminate this account

    Once you are happy with your decision to delete your Yahoo account, click the button that says Yes, terminate this account. We recommend going through your account and saving/downloading any content that you want to save, as you will not be able to access it once your account has been deleted.Enter the email and press the delete button

  6. Step
    6

    Press Got it

    Click Got it to finish the process. Press Got it to finish the process

Troubleshooting

Can I delete my Yahoo account from within my email?

No, you cannot delete your Yahoo account from within your Yahoo email account. To delete your Yahoo account you will need to follow the termination page link above. You will need to log into your account within the termination page, so you will need your email and password handy.

Can I access my account after deletion?

No, you will not be able to access your emails or your account once you have deleted it, so we recommend saving any content or emails you want to keep before deleting the Yahoo account.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

