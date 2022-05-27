How to delete a Yahoo account

Looking to delete your unused Yahoo account but not sure how? Here is how you can delete your Yahoo account in just a few simple steps.

Back in the mid-noughties, it felt like everyone was using Yahoo. With its own news site, email service and of course, Yahoo Answers, there wasn’t anything you couldn’t find using the web services provider.

However, since the sad death of Yahoo Answers and the massive competition that has cropped up over the years, it might feel like you want to move away from your Yahoo account.

Luckily, deleting your Yahoo account is very simple and can be done in just a few steps. Keep reading to find out the easiest way to delete your Yahoo account.

What we used

The Short Version

Visit the Yahoo termination page

Scroll down

Click Continue deleting my account

Enter your Yahoo email

Click Yes, terminate this account

Press Got it

Step

1 Visit the Yahoo termination page Using the link prior, visit the Yahoo termination page. Depending on if you are already logged in or not, you may need to log into the Yahoo account that you want to delete. Step

2 Scroll down Scroll down the page. We recommend that you read through the terms and conditions so you are aware of what will happen when you delete your account. Step

3 Click Continue deleting my account Once you have read the terms and conditions, press the button that says Continue deleting my account. Step

4 Enter your Yahoo email Enter the Yahoo email that you want to delete into the box. Step

5 Click Yes, terminate this account Once you are happy with your decision to delete your Yahoo account, click the button that says Yes, terminate this account. We recommend going through your account and saving/downloading any content that you want to save, as you will not be able to access it once your account has been deleted. Step

6 Press Got it Click Got it to finish the process.