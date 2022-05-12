How to change your primary email address on Facebook
Looking to replace an outdated email on Facebook? Here’s how to add your new address in just a handful of easy steps.
Facebook has been around for almost two decades now, meaning many of us signed up for the site with now outdated or embarrassing email addresses. It’s important to make sure you use an address you still have access to in case your account is breached or you ever need to reset your password.
Luckily, it doesn’t take long to update your primary email to your current address.
Scroll down to learn how to change your primary email address on Facebook, or visit our other guides for steps on how to change your password or change your name on the social media site.
What you’ll need:
- A Facebook account
- An email address you want to add
The Short Version
- Go to your Facebook settings
- Find Contact and hit Edit
- Click Add Another Email Address Or Phone Number
- Enter your new email address and click Add
- Enter your password and click Submit
- Head to your email inbox to verify the new address
- That’s it – Facebook will automatically set it as your primary email address
How to change your primary email address on Facebook
Step
1
Open Facebook
We’ll be using screenshots from the web browser version of Facebook in this guide, but you can change your email address just as easily using the app. Scroll down to the FAQs section for steps on how to do this.
Step
2
Click the downward facing arrow
This will be in the top right corner of the screen.
Step
3
Click Settings & Privacy
Or hit the gear icon.
Step
4
Choose Settings
This will be the gear icon again.
Step
5
Find Contact and click the Edit button next to it
This will be in the General tab.
Step
6
Click Add Another Email Address Or Mobile Number
This will allow you to add additional contact methods.
Step
7
Enter your new email address and click Add
You can also add a new phone number using the link at the bottom of the pop-up, if you’d like.
Step
8
Enter your password and click Submit
You’ll receive a message in your email inbox asking you to confirm the new address. Follow the instructions there, and your new address will automatically be added as your primary email.
FAQs
Yes, you can also change your email address on Facebook’s mobile app.
To do this, just open Facebook, tap the three line menu and then the gear icon. Tap ‘Personal and account information’, then ‘Contact info’ and finally ‘Add email address’. Then, just follow the instructions on-screen.
To remove an email address from your account, follow steps 1 to 5 above and click ‘Remove’ below any addresses you want gone. Then, just refresh the page.