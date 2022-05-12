Looking to replace an outdated email on Facebook? Here’s how to add your new address in just a handful of easy steps.

Facebook has been around for almost two decades now, meaning many of us signed up for the site with now outdated or embarrassing email addresses. It’s important to make sure you use an address you still have access to in case your account is breached or you ever need to reset your password.

Luckily, it doesn’t take long to update your primary email to your current address.

Scroll down to learn how to change your primary email address on Facebook, or visit our other guides for steps on how to change your password or change your name on the social media site.

What you’ll need:

A Facebook account

An email address you want to add

The Short Version

Go to your Facebook settings Find Contact and hit Edit Click Add Another Email Address Or Phone Number Enter your new email address and click Add Enter your password and click Submit Head to your email inbox to verify the new address That’s it – Facebook will automatically set it as your primary email address

How to change your primary email address on Facebook Step

1 Open Facebook We’ll be using screenshots from the web browser version of Facebook in this guide, but you can change your email address just as easily using the app. Scroll down to the FAQs section for steps on how to do this. Step

2 Click the downward facing arrow This will be in the top right corner of the screen. Step

3 Click Settings & Privacy Or hit the gear icon. Step

4 Choose Settings This will be the gear icon again. Step

5 This will be in the General tab. Step

6 Click Add Another Email Address Or Mobile Number This will allow you to add additional contact methods. Step

7 Enter your new email address and click Add You can also add a new phone number using the link at the bottom of the pop-up, if you’d like. Step

8 Enter your password and click Submit You’ll receive a message in your email inbox asking you to confirm the new address. Follow the instructions there, and your new address will automatically be added as your primary email.