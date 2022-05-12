 large image

How to change your primary email address on Facebook

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Looking to replace an outdated email on Facebook? Here’s how to add your new address in just a handful of easy steps.

Facebook has been around for almost two decades now, meaning many of us signed up for the site with now outdated or embarrassing email addresses. It’s important to make sure you use an address you still have access to in case your account is breached or you ever need to reset your password.

Luckily, it doesn’t take long to update your primary email to your current address.

Scroll down to learn how to change your primary email address on Facebook, or visit our other guides for steps on how to change your password or change your name on the social media site.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Facebook account 
  • An email address you want to add 

The Short Version 

  1. Go to your Facebook settings 
  2. Find Contact and hit Edit 
  3. Click Add Another Email Address Or Phone Number 
  4. Enter your new email address and click Add 
  5. Enter your password and click Submit 
  6. Head to your email inbox to verify the new address
  7. That’s it – Facebook will automatically set it as your primary email address

How to change your primary email address on Facebook

  1. Step
    1

    Open Facebook

    We’ll be using screenshots from the web browser version of Facebook in this guide, but you can change your email address just as easily using the app. Scroll down to the FAQs section for steps on how to do this. Facebook home page

  2. Step
    2

    Click the downward facing arrow

    This will be in the top right corner of the screen. Facebook home page

  3. Step
    3

    Click Settings & Privacy

    Or hit the gear icon. Facebook home page

  4. Step
    4

    Choose Settings

    This will be the gear icon again. Facebook home page

  5. Step
    5

    Find Contact and click the Edit button next to it

    This will be in the General tab. Facebook general account settings

  6. Step
    6

    Click Add Another Email Address Or Mobile Number

    This will allow you to add additional contact methods. Facebook edit primary contact

  7. Step
    7

    Enter your new email address and click Add

    You can also add a new phone number using the link at the bottom of the pop-up, if you’d like. Facebook enter new email address

  8. Step
    8

    Enter your password and click Submit

    You’ll receive a message in your email inbox asking you to confirm the new address. Follow the instructions there, and your new address will automatically be added as your primary email. Facebook enter account password

FAQs

Can I change my primary email address on my phone?

Yes, you can also change your email address on Facebook’s mobile app.

To do this, just open Facebook, tap the three line menu and then the gear icon. Tap ‘Personal and account information’, then ‘Contact info’ and finally ‘Add email address’. Then, just follow the instructions on-screen.

How do I remove my old email address from my Facebook account?

To remove an email address from your account, follow steps 1 to 5 above and click ‘Remove’ below any addresses you want gone. Then, just refresh the page.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.
author icon

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

