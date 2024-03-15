If you’ve been following the Kate Middleton Photoshop scandal that has swept the nation, you might be wondering how internet sleuths were able to spot all of the editing mistakes so quickly.

There are actually a number of websites created specifically to help you differentiate a fake or edited image from a photo taken straight from a camera. All you need to do is upload your image to one of these sites and use the tools provided to inspect the details for small errors and suspicious pixels in the image.

Keep reading to learn how to check if a photo has been edited in Photoshop using your browser.

What you’ll need

A PC, tablet or smartphone

A photo to check

The Short Version

Open Forensically Upload the image Use the Magnification tool to check for signs of editing Use the other tools to determine if the image has been edited in Photoshop