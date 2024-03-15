Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to check if a photo has been edited in Photoshop

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve been following the Kate Middleton Photoshop scandal that has swept the nation, you might be wondering how internet sleuths were able to spot all of the editing mistakes so quickly.

There are actually a number of websites created specifically to help you differentiate a fake or edited image from a photo taken straight from a camera. All you need to do is upload your image to one of these sites and use the tools provided to inspect the details for small errors and suspicious pixels in the image.

Keep reading to learn how to check if a photo has been edited in Photoshop using your browser.

What you’ll need 

  • A PC, tablet or smartphone
  • A photo to check

The Short Version 

  1. Open Forensically
  2. Upload the image
  3. Use the Magnification tool to check for signs of editing
  4. Use the other tools to determine if the image has been edited in Photoshop

How to check if a photo has been edited in Photoshop

  1. Step
    1

    Open Forensically

    You can access the website through any browser, including offline if you’re using Firefox or Chrome. How to check if a photo has been edited in Photoshop

  2. Step
    2

    Upload the image

    You can do this by clicking Open File and locating the photo on your PC. If you haven’t already, you’ll need to download the image in question from the web. How to check if a photo has been edited in Photoshop

  3. Step
    3

    Use the Magnification tool to check for signs of editing

    Simply click on the Magnification tab and hover over any area in the image to get a closer look at it. How to check if a photo has been edited in Photoshop

  4. Step
    4

    Use the other tools to determine if the image has been edited in Photoshop

    As you can see, the image we uploaded shows multiple instances of the clone tool being used to duplicate the cacti in the photo. How to check if a photo has been edited in Photoshop

Troubleshooting

Are there other websites for checking if a photo has been edited in Photoshop?

Yes, you can also upload the image to FotoForensics to check if it has been edited.

How else can I check if a photo has been edited?

Another way to determine if a photo has been edited in Photoshop is to check the EXIF data, which contains technical information regarding how the image was shot, including the camera and lens used, the settings on the camera and the time and date the photo was taken.

That said, photographers can edit EXIF data, so don’t rely on this as definitive proof an image has been photoshopped.

