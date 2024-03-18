Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to shrink the size of a PDF

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Whether there’s a PDF taking up too much space on your PC or you’re struggling to share a file via email, here’s how to resize a PDF in under a minute.

Compressing a PDF is a quick and easy way to reduce the file size without compromising on the benefits of using the PDF format. All you need to do is upload your file, select a size and hit Compress to make any PDF more manageable.

Keep reading to learn how to shrink the size of a PDF without downloading any new apps or software.

What you’ll need 

  • Your PC or phone’s web browser
  • A free Adobe account

The Short Version 

  1. Go to Adobe’s free Compress PDF tool
  2. Upload your PDF
  3. Select a compression level
  4. Hit Compress
  5. Click Download
How to shrink the size of a PDF

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Adobe’s free Compress PDF tool

    You’ll need to sign in or create a free Adobe account if you plan to shrink more than one PDF. You can do this now or at the final stage of the process. How to shrink the size of a PDF

  2. Step
    2

    Click Select A File

    Upload the PDF from your PC. How to shrink the size of a PDF

  3. Step
    3

    Select a compression level

    For the smallest size, choose High. How to shrink the size of a PDF

  4. Step
    4

    Hit Compress

    Then just wait for your PDF to be compressed. How to shrink the size of a PDF

  5. Step
    5

    Click Download

    This will download the PDF to your PC. You may be asked to sign in or create a free Adobe account at this stage. How to shrink the size of a PDF

Troubleshooting

Is this method free?

Yes, Adobe’s Compress PDF tool is free to use. All you need to do is sign in or create a free account.

Are there other ways to shrink PDFs?

There are a huge number of sites that can compress PDFs without you signing up for an account. However, you should make sure you trust the website before uploading any sensitive documents.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

