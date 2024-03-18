Whether there’s a PDF taking up too much space on your PC or you’re struggling to share a file via email, here’s how to resize a PDF in under a minute.

Compressing a PDF is a quick and easy way to reduce the file size without compromising on the benefits of using the PDF format. All you need to do is upload your file, select a size and hit Compress to make any PDF more manageable.

Keep reading to learn how to shrink the size of a PDF without downloading any new apps or software.

What you’ll need

Your PC or phone’s web browser

A free Adobe account

The Short Version

Go to Adobe’s free Compress PDF tool Upload your PDF Select a compression level Hit Compress Click Download

