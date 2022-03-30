How to delete all unread emails in Gmail

Here is the easiest way to delete all of your unread emails in Gmail.

It doesn’t happen often, but sometimes you need to bite the bullet and do a big clean out of your Gmail, as all those unread emails can really pile up if you let them. It’s also important that you keep an eye on your email storage, as you don’t want to get to a point where you can’t receive any more messages.

Thankfully, it’s not too hard to delete all of your unread emails in Gmail, so keep reading if you want to know the best way to clear out your inbox.

1 Go into your inbox in your Gmail account Log in to your own Gmail account and go into your inbox. Step

2 Click the arrow next to the small box under the search bar Just below the search bar in Gmail, there is a small box that selects messages. Click on the arrow next to it to bring up a pop-up menu. Step

3 Click Unread Out of the options on the menu, click the Unread option. This will select all of the unread messages in your inbox. Step

4 Get back to your inbox Once you have clicked the Unread option, click off the box and come back to your inbox. The selection box should be bold now since you have selected some emails to interact with. Step

5 Press Delete and you’re done Once you are ready, click the delete button. It will look like a small rubbish bin and will only be visible if you have messages selected. It also sits on the same row as the selection box that you will have already interacted with.