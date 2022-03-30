 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to delete all unread emails in Gmail

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is the easiest way to delete all of your unread emails in Gmail.

It doesn’t happen often, but sometimes you need to bite the bullet and do a big clean out of your Gmail, as all those unread emails can really pile up if you let them. It’s also important that you keep an eye on your email storage, as you don’t want to get to a point where you can’t receive any more messages.

Thankfully, it’s not too hard to delete all of your unread emails in Gmail, so keep reading if you want to know the best way to clear out your inbox.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Go into your inbox in your Gmail account
  • Click the arrow next to the small box under the search bar
  • Click Unread
  • Click off the box
  • Press the Delete button

  1. Step
    1

    Go into your inbox in your Gmail account

    Log in to your own Gmail account and go into your inbox. Go into your own Gmail inbox to start the process

  2. Step
    2

    Just below the search bar in Gmail, there is a small box that selects messages. Click on the arrow next to it to bring up a pop-up menu. Click on the small box in tghe left hand corner

  3. Step
    3

    Click Unread

    Out of the options on the menu, click the Unread option. This will select all of the unread messages in your inbox. Click on the Unread option to select all of your unread emails

  4. Step
    4

    Get back to your inbox

    Once you have clicked the Unread option, click off the box and come back to your inbox. The selection box should be bold now since you have selected some emails to interact with. Click off of the selection box and come back into your inbox

  5. Step
    5

    Press Delete and you’re done

    Once you are ready, click the delete button. It will look like a small rubbish bin and will only be visible if you have messages selected. It also sits on the same row as the selection box that you will have already interacted with. Click the delete button to make sure that you delete all your unread messages

FAQs

Can I delete all of my unread emails in Gmail via phone?

Yes, if you have the Gmail app on your mobile device you should be able to delete all of your unread messages in a similar fashion.

How many unread emails can I delete at once?

This method will allow you to delete up to 50 emails at once time, but you can alter this in the settings if you’re looking to delete hundreds or even thousands of emails.

You might like…

How to disable a laptop keyboard

How to disable a laptop keyboard

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
How to delete a Telegram account

How to delete a Telegram account

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
How to watch the Oscar Best Picture winner CODA online in the UK

How to watch the Oscar Best Picture winner CODA online in the UK

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
How to delete a Gmail account

How to delete a Gmail account

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
How to watch Pixar’s Turning Red in the UK

How to watch Pixar’s Turning Red in the UK

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.