Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to add apps to your desktop in Windows 11

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you want to make accessing your favourite apps even easier then you can simply add them to your desktop in Windows 11.

Windows 11 has added a plethora of new features compared to its predecessor, with a particular focus on streamlining user experiences. One of the easiest ways to improve your productivity is to add relevant applications to your desktop screens, so you can access important apps a lot easier. 

Thankfully, adding new apps to your desktop is surprisingly easy. You will need to make sure that your device is running on Windows 11 and that you already have the app you want to add installed. 

Without further ado, here is how to add apps to your desktop in Windows 11. 

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Go to the home screen
  • Right-click on the desktop
  • Go to New
  • Click on Shortcut
  • Click on Browse
  • Select the app you want to pin
  • Press OK
  • Click Next
  • Click Finish

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the home screen

    Log into your desktop/laptop and go to the home screen.Go to the homescreen

  2. Step
    2

    Right-click on the screen

    Right-click anywhere on the home screen. Right click on desktop

  3. Step
    3

    Go to New

    From the drop-down menu, go to New. Go to New

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Shortcut

    From the new menu, click on Shortcut. Click on Shortcut

  5. Step
    5

    Click on Browse

    Click on the Browse button to find the app you want to pin. Click on Browse

  6. Step
    6

    Select the app you want to pin

    From the apps available, select the app you want to pin to your desktop. Select the app you want

  7. Step
    7

    Press OK

    Once you have selected the app you want to pin, click OK. Press OK

  8. Step
    8

    Press Next

    Press Next. Click on Next

  9. Step
    9

    Click Finish

    Once you are happy with the name of your app, click on the Finish button. Click on Finish

Troubleshooting

Can I move apps on my desktop?

Yes, simply click and hold on your desktop items to move them around on the screen.

You might like…

How to remove a background in Adobe Express

How to remove a background in Adobe Express

Hannah Davies 13 hours ago
How to extend a background in Photoshop

How to extend a background in Photoshop

Hannah Davies 5 days ago
How to create a PDF in Adobe Express

How to create a PDF in Adobe Express

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
What is Windows Copilot? The Microsoft AI explained

What is Windows Copilot? The Microsoft AI explained

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
What are Smart Objects in Photoshop?

What are Smart Objects in Photoshop?

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
How to use Generative Fill in Photoshop

How to use Generative Fill in Photoshop

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.