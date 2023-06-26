If you want to make accessing your favourite apps even easier then you can simply add them to your desktop in Windows 11.

Windows 11 has added a plethora of new features compared to its predecessor, with a particular focus on streamlining user experiences. One of the easiest ways to improve your productivity is to add relevant applications to your desktop screens, so you can access important apps a lot easier.

Thankfully, adding new apps to your desktop is surprisingly easy. You will need to make sure that your device is running on Windows 11 and that you already have the app you want to add installed.

Without further ado, here is how to add apps to your desktop in Windows 11.

What you’ll need:

A desktop/laptop running on Windows 11

The Short Version

Go to the home screen

Right-click on the desktop

Go to New

Click on Shortcut

Click on Browse

Select the app you want to pin

Press OK

Click Next

Click Finish