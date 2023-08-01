Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to extend an image in Photoshop

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

You might have seen Adobe’s Generative Fill feature used to generate images from written prompts, but did you know you can also use the tool to extend existing images and add details that would have otherwise been cut out of frame, such as the sky or some mountains?

All you need to access this feature is the Beta version of Adobe Photoshop and a Creative Cloud subscription. If you have both of these, keep reading to learn how to extend an image in Photoshop using the Generative Fill tool.

What you’ll need: 

  • Adobe Photoshop (Beta) 
  • A Creative Cloud subscription 

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Photoshop (Beta) app 
  2. Select the crop tool 
  3. Extend your canvas 
  4. Click on the marquee tool 
  5. Select the areas outside of the original image 
  6. Click Generative Fill 
  7. Hit Generate

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Photoshop (Beta) app 

    You’ll need to Beta version of Photoshop installed to access this feature. How to extend an image in Photoshop

  2. Step
    2

    Select the crop tool 

    This can be found in the toolbar on the left side of Photoshop. How to extend an image in Photoshop

  3. Step
    3

    Extend your canvas 

    Do this by dragging the edges out until you reach the shape and size you want your image to be. How to extend an image in Photoshop

  4. Step
    4

    Click on the marquee tool 

    This should be in the toolbar on the left side of the app. How to extend an image in Photoshop

  5. Step
    5

    Select the areas outside of the original image 

    Make sure to slightly overlap your selection over the original image. How to extend an image in Photoshop

  6. Step
    6

    Click Generative Fill 

    You can find this button in the small toolbar in the middle of the screen or by clicking Edit and then Generative Fill. How to extend an image in Photoshop

  7. Step
    7

    Hit Generate

    You can also enter a prompt if you have something specific in mind. How to extend an image in Photoshop

  8. Step
    8

    Choose one of the generated results

    Or click Generate again to generate more results. How to extend an image in Photoshop

Troubleshooting

How to generate more objects using the Generative Fill tool

The Generative Fill tool can also be used to generate new images and add objects to existing photos using written prompts. For more advice on how to use the Generative Fill tool, check out our how-to guide.

How to extend a background in Photoshop

You can also extend the background of an image in the main Photoshop app using the Content-Aware Fill tool. This means you won’t need to install Photoshop (Beta). To learn how to use the Content-Aware Fill tool, follow our guide.

