You might have seen Adobe’s Generative Fill feature used to generate images from written prompts, but did you know you can also use the tool to extend existing images and add details that would have otherwise been cut out of frame, such as the sky or some mountains?

All you need to access this feature is the Beta version of Adobe Photoshop and a Creative Cloud subscription. If you have both of these, keep reading to learn how to extend an image in Photoshop using the Generative Fill tool.

What you’ll need:

Adobe Photoshop (Beta)

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open the Photoshop (Beta) app Select the crop tool Extend your canvas Click on the marquee tool Select the areas outside of the original image Click Generative Fill Hit Generate