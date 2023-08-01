How to extend an image in Photoshop
You might have seen Adobe’s Generative Fill feature used to generate images from written prompts, but did you know you can also use the tool to extend existing images and add details that would have otherwise been cut out of frame, such as the sky or some mountains?
All you need to access this feature is the Beta version of Adobe Photoshop and a Creative Cloud subscription. If you have both of these, keep reading to learn how to extend an image in Photoshop using the Generative Fill tool.
What you’ll need:
- Adobe Photoshop (Beta)
- A Creative Cloud subscription
The Short Version
- Open the Photoshop (Beta) app
- Select the crop tool
- Extend your canvas
- Click on the marquee tool
- Select the areas outside of the original image
- Click Generative Fill
- Hit Generate
How to extend an image in Photoshop
Step
1
Open the Photoshop (Beta) app
You’ll need to Beta version of Photoshop installed to access this feature.
Step
2
Select the crop tool
This can be found in the toolbar on the left side of Photoshop.
Step
3
Extend your canvas
Do this by dragging the edges out until you reach the shape and size you want your image to be.
Step
4
Click on the marquee tool
This should be in the toolbar on the left side of the app.
Step
5
Select the areas outside of the original image
Make sure to slightly overlap your selection over the original image.
Step
6
Click Generative Fill
You can find this button in the small toolbar in the middle of the screen or by clicking Edit and then Generative Fill.
Step
7
Hit Generate
You can also enter a prompt if you have something specific in mind.
Step
8
Choose one of the generated results
Or click Generate again to generate more results.
Troubleshooting
The Generative Fill tool can also be used to generate new images and add objects to existing photos using written prompts. For more advice on how to use the Generative Fill tool, check out our how-to guide.
You can also extend the background of an image in the main Photoshop app using the Content-Aware Fill tool. This means you won’t need to install Photoshop (Beta). To learn how to use the Content-Aware Fill tool, follow our guide.