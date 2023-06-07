Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use Generative Fill in Photoshop

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

It seems you can’t open any app or website these days without being faced with a new AI-powered feature and Photoshop is no different. 

Adobe recently announced a revolutionary new tool called Generative Fill. The feature makes it possible for users to add or remove content from an image using just a text prompt, making it easier than ever to conceptualise ideas or refine existing images in the photo editing app. 

Generative Fill is powered by Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s new family of generative AI models trained on Adobe Stock imagery, openly licensed work and content from the public domain, making it feel a little less dicey than the images generated by AI models known for scraping the web. That being said, AI art is still a controversial topic right now so it’s up to you whether you’d like to experiment with the tool or stay well away from it. 

Generative Fill is also still in its testing stage so you’ll need to install the Adobe Photoshop beta to gain early access to the feature. 

If that sounds good to you, keep reading to learn how to try out Generative Fill in Photoshop right now. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A Creative Cloud account
  • The Photoshop beta 

The Short Version 

  1. Install Photoshop (Beta) 
  2. Open your image or create a new one
  3. Use the marquee tool to select an area
  4. Click Generative Fill
  5. Enter your prompt
  6. Hit Generate
  1. Step
    1

    Open the Creative Cloud app

    Click on the Beta apps tab if it doesn’t open automatically. How to use Generative Fill in Photoshop

  2. Step
    2

    Install Photoshop (Beta)

    To do this, simply tap Install. How to use Generative Fill in Photoshop

  3. Step
    3

    Click Open 

    This will take you to the Photoshop beta.How to use Generative Fill in Photoshop

  4. Step
    4

    Open your image

    Or create a new one. How to use Generative Fill in Photoshop

  5. Step
    5

    Select the marquee tool

    You can find this on the left side of the screen. How to use Generative Fill in Photoshop

  6. Step
    6

    Click and drag to select an area

    You can also select the area outside of your image to extend the scene if your canvas is bigger than your image. How to use Generative Fill in Photoshop

  7. Step
    7

    Click Generative Fill

    The option should appear, but if it doesn’t you can also select Edit and then Generative Fill in the menu bar. How to use Generative Fill in Photoshop

  8. Step
    8

    Enter your prompt

    Or leave this space blank to let Photoshop take the lead. How to use Generative Fill in Photoshop

  9. Step
    9

    Hit Generate

    Photoshop will then generate your prompt. How to use Generative Fill in Photoshop

  10. Step
    10

    Click the arrow to toggle through different options

    Or hit Generate again to generate all new results. How to use Generative Fill in Photoshop

  11. Step
    11

    Repeat this process until you’re happy with your image

    You can combine Generative Fill layers or tweak them yourself using Photoshop’s editing tools. How to use Generative Fill in Photoshop

Troubleshooting

What can you do with Generative Fill?

Adobe says Generative Fill in Photoshop can be used to add, extend and remove content from existing images or create new images from scratch. You can experiment with different ideas and create high-quality concepts and, because of the way Adobe Firefly is trained, Generative Fill content is safe for commercial use.

Can you edit Generative Fill content?

Yes, Generative Fill works alongside Photoshop’s other editing tools, meaning you can easily fine-tune your results.

