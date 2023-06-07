How to use Generative Fill in Photoshop

It seems you can’t open any app or website these days without being faced with a new AI-powered feature and Photoshop is no different.

Adobe recently announced a revolutionary new tool called Generative Fill. The feature makes it possible for users to add or remove content from an image using just a text prompt, making it easier than ever to conceptualise ideas or refine existing images in the photo editing app.

Generative Fill is powered by Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s new family of generative AI models trained on Adobe Stock imagery, openly licensed work and content from the public domain, making it feel a little less dicey than the images generated by AI models known for scraping the web. That being said, AI art is still a controversial topic right now so it’s up to you whether you’d like to experiment with the tool or stay well away from it.

Generative Fill is also still in its testing stage so you’ll need to install the Adobe Photoshop beta to gain early access to the feature.

If that sounds good to you, keep reading to learn how to try out Generative Fill in Photoshop right now.

What you’ll need:

A Creative Cloud account

The Photoshop beta

The Short Version

Install Photoshop (Beta) Open your image or create a new one Use the marquee tool to select an area Click Generative Fill Enter your prompt Hit Generate

