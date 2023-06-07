How to use Generative Fill in Photoshop
It seems you can’t open any app or website these days without being faced with a new AI-powered feature and Photoshop is no different.
Adobe recently announced a revolutionary new tool called Generative Fill. The feature makes it possible for users to add or remove content from an image using just a text prompt, making it easier than ever to conceptualise ideas or refine existing images in the photo editing app.
Generative Fill is powered by Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s new family of generative AI models trained on Adobe Stock imagery, openly licensed work and content from the public domain, making it feel a little less dicey than the images generated by AI models known for scraping the web. That being said, AI art is still a controversial topic right now so it’s up to you whether you’d like to experiment with the tool or stay well away from it.
Generative Fill is also still in its testing stage so you’ll need to install the Adobe Photoshop beta to gain early access to the feature.
If that sounds good to you, keep reading to learn how to try out Generative Fill in Photoshop right now.
What you’ll need:
- A Creative Cloud account
- The Photoshop beta
The Short Version
- Install Photoshop (Beta)
- Open your image or create a new one
- Use the marquee tool to select an area
- Click Generative Fill
- Enter your prompt
- Hit Generate
Step
1
Open the Creative Cloud app
Click on the Beta apps tab if it doesn’t open automatically.
Step
2
Install Photoshop (Beta)
To do this, simply tap Install.
Step
3
Click Open
This will take you to the Photoshop beta.
Step
4
Open your image
Or create a new one.
Step
5
Select the marquee tool
You can find this on the left side of the screen.
Step
6
Click and drag to select an area
You can also select the area outside of your image to extend the scene if your canvas is bigger than your image.
Step
7
Click Generative Fill
The option should appear, but if it doesn’t you can also select Edit and then Generative Fill in the menu bar.
Step
8
Enter your prompt
Or leave this space blank to let Photoshop take the lead.
Step
9
Hit Generate
Photoshop will then generate your prompt.
Step
10
Click the arrow to toggle through different options
Or hit Generate again to generate all new results.
Step
11
Repeat this process until you’re happy with your image
You can combine Generative Fill layers or tweak them yourself using Photoshop’s editing tools.
Troubleshooting
Adobe says Generative Fill in Photoshop can be used to add, extend and remove content from existing images or create new images from scratch. You can experiment with different ideas and create high-quality concepts and, because of the way Adobe Firefly is trained, Generative Fill content is safe for commercial use.
Yes, Generative Fill works alongside Photoshop’s other editing tools, meaning you can easily fine-tune your results.