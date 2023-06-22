If you’ve ever been editing a photo and wished you’d captured it from a step further back, you’ve come to the right place. This guide will show you how to extend a background in Photoshop in just a few steps.

Extending a simple background only takes a few clicks in Photoshop thanks to a tool called Content-Aware Fill. Here’s how to use it.

Apple Music Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free! Apple

Get 1 month free

£10.99 p/m Sign up

What you’ll need:

Adobe Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open your image in Photoshop Select the crop tool Extend the canvas beyond your image Select the area you want to extend Click Edit Choose Content-Aware Fill Hit OK