How to extend a background in Photoshop

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve ever been editing a photo and wished you’d captured it from a step further back, you’ve come to the right place. This guide will show you how to extend a background in Photoshop in just a few steps. 

Extending a simple background only takes a few clicks in Photoshop thanks to a tool called Content-Aware Fill. Here’s how to use it. 

What you’ll need: 

  • Adobe Photoshop 
  • A Creative Cloud subscription 

The Short Version 

  1. Open your image in Photoshop
  2. Select the crop tool
  3. Extend the canvas beyond your image
  4. Select the area you want to extend
  5. Click Edit
  6. Choose Content-Aware Fill
  7. Hit OK

How to extend a background in Photoshop

  1. Step
    1

    Open your image in Photoshop

    This can be any image with a simple background you want to extend, such as a sky. How to extend a background in Photoshop

  2. Step
    2

    Select the crop tool

    The first step is to extend your canvas. How to extend a background in Photoshop

  3. Step
    3

    Extend the canvas beyond your image

    Click on the tick when you’re done. How to extend a background in Photoshop

  4. Step
    4

    Choose any selection tool and select the area you want to extend

    For this, we used the rectangular marquee tool to select the existing image and inverted that selection to highlight only the extended parts of the canvas we just added. How to extend a background in Photoshop

  5. Step
    5

    Click Edit

    This option is in the menu bar at the top of the screen. How to extend a background in Photoshop

  6. Step
    6

    Choose Content-Aware Fill

    This can be found in the Edit dropdown menu. How to extend a background in Photoshop

  7. Step
    7

    Hit OK

    You can also make any changes at this stage. How to extend a background in Photoshop

Troubleshooting

How to undo extending a background in Photoshop

If you change your mind, simply hold Ctrl/Cmd and Z or click Edit and Undo Content-Aware Fill.

How to extend an image in Photoshop

If you’re working with more complex backgrounds, you can also extend an image using the Generative Fill tool in Photoshop (Beta). This means you can enter a text prompt or allow Adobe’s new Firefly generative AI model to do the work.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

