WWDC 2023 isn’t just about big OS updates for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac, oh no. As well as updating a whole host of Mac hardware at the show, Apple showed off Adaptive Audio, a new feature coming to AirPods later this year.

The question is, what is AirPods Adaptive Audio exactly and, more importantly, which AirPods will get the feature once it’s released later this year? We answer the big questions about AirPods Adaptive Audio right here.

What is AirPods Adaptive Audio?

AirPods Adaptive Audio is new audio technology coming to AirPods Pro later this year, and though it has one overall name, it’s actually split into three different features.

The first is a new listening mode that blends the best of transparency and ANC modes. Essentially, with the mode active (controlled via the Control Centre on your iPhone) the AirPods will automatically let normal background noise in to keep you aware of your surroundings while also automatically toggling on active noise cancellation when in particularly loud environments or when loud sounds are triggered.

There’s also a new chat mode that, using the built-in beamforming mics of the AirPods Pro, can detect when you’re speaking to someone and automatically adjust the AirPods to help hear them more clearly without removing the buds in the first place. This includes enabling transparency mode if not already active, as well as quietening background noise and enhancing vocal tones.

And finally, Adaptive Audio can also intelligently adjust the volume of music playback based on your preferences. According to Apple, the AirPods can learn your habits over time to help provide a personalised experience that should help round off the jarring problem of some songs being louder (or quieter) than others.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Which AirPods support AirPods Adaptive Audio?

While Apple didn’t specify which AirPods would get the Adaptive Audio experience during its reveal at WWDC 2023, it’s safe to say that the regular AirPods won’t get the treatment.

Why? Because the standard buds don’t sport the ANC tech that helps the earbuds quieten the environment – in fact, the open design of the AirPods 3 offers the total opposite.

Instead, it’s guaranteed to come to Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro, though we’re not sure if it’ll come to the older first-gen AirPods Pro – it’ll likely depend on the level of on-board processing power, with the newer H2 chipset in the second-gen AirPods Pro being much more capable than the H1 of the original.

When will my AirPods get Adaptive Audio?

While Apple has revealed the functionality, the company has stayed quiet on when we should expect the feature to roll out to AirPods Pro users around the world.

Though AirPods and iOS updates are independent of one another, it’s likely (and probable) that Apple will release Adaptive Audio and iOS 17 at the same time, so we could see it appear sometime in September 2023.

We’ll be sure to update this section if Apple confirms otherwise, however.