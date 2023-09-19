How to download maps for offline use in Apple Maps on iPhone

iOS 17 is a huge update with a swathe of new features and functionality, and that includes the ability to download maps for offline use in Apple Maps – but how exactly do you do it?

The ability to download maps for offline reference may sound odd, but it’s a handy feature for a number of reasons. Not only will it allow you to get directions and check maps in areas with spotty cellular coverage, but if you’re either low or completely out of data, you can continue to use the Apple Maps app without worry.

It’s not a new concept – competing mapping apps like Google Maps have offered the functionality for years – but it’s great to finally see it come to Apple Maps. If you’re interested, here’s how to download maps for offline use in Apple Maps in iOS 17.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running iOS 17

An active internet connection

The Short Version

Open the Apple Maps app. Find the location you’d like to download maps for. Tap Download. Adjust the size of the map. Wait for the download to finish. Change offline map preferences.

