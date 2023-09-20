How to customise your iPad lock screen in iPadOS 17

iPadOS 17 is a huge update for iPad owners, bringing with it new functionality including the customisable lock screen experience we saw introduced to iPhone owners with iOS 16. The question is, how do you customise your iPad lock screen in iPadOS 17?

While the process is indeed very similar to that of customising your iPhone lock screen, there are a few iPad-specific changes you need to be aware of when getting creative.

Don’t fret; we at Trusted Reviews are iPadOS 17 experts, and here, we explain exactly how you can customise your iPad lock screen.

What you’ll need:

An iPad running iPadOS 17

The Short Version

Tap and hold your iPad’s lock screen. Tap the Plus icon. Choose your lock screen preset. Tap the clock to customise the clock. Add widgets. Tap Add to save changes. Tap Set as Wallpaper Pair. Select your new lock screen.