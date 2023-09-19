How to customise your Lock Screen on iPhone

One of the key new features of iOS 16 was the ability to customise your lock screen with different colours, pictures, effects, fonts and widgets.

It’s a great way to customise the look of your iPhone, and it works in a similar way to watch faces on the Apple Watch, allowing you to swipe between several lock screens – all with separate images and widgets – depending on what you’re up to.

In fact, with the release of iOS 17, Apple’s customisable lock screen feature got even better. With the latest release, you can now add interactive widgets on the Home screen that’ll let you perform tasks like checking off reminders without unlocking your iPhone.

It’s a great feature that has also made its way to iPad in the form of iPadOS 17.

Here’s how to customise your iPhone’s lock screen including adding widgets, changing the wallpaper and creating multiple Lock Screens.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running iOS 16 or later

The Short Version

Hold down on the Lock Screen

Choose Customise

Select your changes

Set the new Lock Screen

Get an iPhone 14 for just £799 You can currently get the iPhone 14 at a price that’s far closer to the iPhone 13 RRP, thanks to Amazon. Amazon

Save £50

Now £799 View Deal