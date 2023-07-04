Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to enable the StandBy mode in iOS 17 on the iPhone

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

StandBy is a highlight feature of the upcoming iOS 17 software coming to iPhones later this year. Here’s how to make sure it’s enabled on the current developer beta.

StandBy, launched alongside iOS 17 at WWDC 2023, is a new mode the iPhone can go into when it’s charging. It makes handy information like the time, weather, appointments and more visible from a distance.

While the feature is still in beta, and could always change, here’s how to get it going if you are a developer running the new software.

What you’ll need:

  • An iPhone
  • iOS 17 (currently in developer beta)

The Short Version 

  • Unlock the iPhone
  • Open Settings
  • Select StandBy
  • Make sure it’s toggled on
  • Place the iPhone horizontally on a charging stand
  • The StandBy screen will appear

  1. Step
    1

    Unlock the iPhone

    First off, unlock your iPhone. It’s also worth making sure you’re running iOS 17 (currently in beta for developers) as this feature isn’t available on iOS 16.homescreen on the iPhone

  2. Step
    2

    Open Settings

    Next up, open the Settings app. This is the app represented by the cog icon.Find the Settings icon

  3. Step
    3

    Scroll down and select StandBy

    Once you’re in Settings, scroll down to the option labelled StandBy. Tap it.Find the standby icon

  4. Step
    4

    Make sure StandBy is toggled on

    Make sure the toggle for StandBy is green. If it’s not, tap it to turn it on.toggle standby on

  5. Step
    5

    Place the iPhone in landscape on a charging stand

    For StandBy to spring to life, you need to place your iPhone in landscape on a standing wireless or Magsafe charger. We used this Anker 3-in-1 Cube and it worked very well. standby on ios17

Troubleshooting

What is StandBy?

StandBy is a new mode introduced with iOS 17 that adds some functionality to an iPhone when it’s charging. The mode can show the time in various forms, photo albums, calendar appointments and Live Activities from within apps.

Does it work differently on phones with an always-on display?

Yes, if you’re using this on the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, this StandBy screen will stay visible in the same way the current AOD does.

Does this work on the iPad?

Sadly not. For now, this is an iPhone feature – however there’s every chance it could come to the iPad in the future.

