How to enable the StandBy mode in iOS 17 on the iPhone

StandBy is a highlight feature of the upcoming iOS 17 software coming to iPhones later this year. Here’s how to make sure it’s enabled on the current developer beta.

StandBy, launched alongside iOS 17 at WWDC 2023, is a new mode the iPhone can go into when it’s charging. It makes handy information like the time, weather, appointments and more visible from a distance.

While the feature is still in beta, and could always change, here’s how to get it going if you are a developer running the new software.

Black Friday-level iPhone 14 deal Now you’re chance to get the iPhone 14 with 100GB of data for just £36.99 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront. Mobiles.co.uk

No upfront cost

Only £36.99/month View Deal

What you’ll need:

An iPhone

iOS 17 (currently in developer beta)

The Short Version

Unlock the iPhone

Open Settings

Select StandBy

Make sure it’s toggled on

Place the iPhone horizontally on a charging stand

The StandBy screen will appear

Step

1 Unlock the iPhone First off, unlock your iPhone. It’s also worth making sure you’re running iOS 17 (currently in beta for developers) as this feature isn’t available on iOS 16. Step

2 Open Settings Next up, open the Settings app. This is the app represented by the cog icon. Step

3 Scroll down and select StandBy Once you’re in Settings, scroll down to the option labelled StandBy. Tap it. Step

4 Make sure StandBy is toggled on Make sure the toggle for StandBy is green. If it’s not, tap it to turn it on. Step

5 Place the iPhone in landscape on a charging stand For StandBy to spring to life, you need to place your iPhone in landscape on a standing wireless or Magsafe charger. We used this Anker 3-in-1 Cube and it worked very well.