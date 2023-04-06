When is the next Apple event and what do we expect to see?

Apple holds product events to reveal new tech multiple times a year, each one usually focused on a different spread of products. But when will the next one take place?

When is the next Apple event?

While there’s always the chance something could come along before, it looks like the next Apple event will be WWDC 2023.

Apple confirmed on March 29 that the WWDC keynote for this year would take place on June 5 at 10 am local time. That’s 6 pm UK time. The event will be streamed on the Apple TV app and on Apple.com

What will Apple announce at WWDC?

WWDC, or Worldwide Developers Conference, is often considered a software-focussed event and it is likely a given that we’ll see the next iteration of the software that powers Apple’s tech. That should include iOS 17 and new versions of macOS, watchOS, tVOS and so on.

However, the big news from WWDC will likely be the first reveal of Apple’s long-awaited Reality Pro headset and the software package that’ll power it. This headset will signal Apple’s first foray into a new product category in a number of years and it could be very interesting.

There could also be announcements of new Macs, possibly alongside the reveal of the M3 chipset. We’ve been hearing a lot about an updated Mac Pro – currently the only Mac still running on Intel – and a new 15-inch MacBook Air so both of these could debut at the event.

What happened at the last Apple event?

Apple’s last event took place on September 7 2022, and it was the launch of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, AirPods Pro 2 and a trio of Apple Watches including the Apple Watch Ultra. We also saw the official launch dates for both iOS 16 and WatchOS 9 revealed.

The iPhone 14 Pro is the first iPhone to go beyond 12-megapixels in its main camera, pushing it to 48, and it’s also the first to feature the new Dynamic Island. This is a play on the notch, that brings in some software elements to try and add some functionality to a once-derided design trend.

The AirPods Pro 2 received some design changes and ANC updates, with the Apple Watch Series 8 adding a temperature sensor.

Arguably the most interesting release though was the Apple Watch Ultra, a wearable aimed at those who would usually go for a high-end Garmin device. This watch packs in a much bigger battery, stronger body, larger display and specific features for activities like climbing.