Apple Watch Ultra: What you need to know about the new “pro” wearable

Apple has just unveiled the Apple Watch Ultra alongside the base Apple Watch 8 at its Far Out event claiming it is the ultimate wearable for hardcore athletes and adventurers. Here’s everything you need to know about it

What is the Apple Watch Ultra?

Apple describes the new Pro as being a new smartwatch “designed specifically for exploration, adventuring and endurance.” This means it’s designed for hardcore runners, triathletes, divers, hikers and extreme sports athletes. This puts it in direct competition with the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, that we reviewed in August and Garmin’s Fenix 7, which is the best fitness tracker for serious athletes we’ve tested this year.

Price

Despite it’s Ultra branding Apple has confirmed the Watch Ultra will retail for $799. This is incredibly competitive considering its direct competition from Garmin, Polar and Cortex retail for roughly the same price.

The Ultra is available for pre-order now but will only ship on 23 September. This means Apple Watch Ultra is set to launch after the base Apple Watch 8 and new Apple Watch SE 2 which are both set to ship from 16 September.

Design

The Apple Watch Ultra has been designed to be significantly tougher than the base Apple Watch 8. To do this Apple’s built the device’s 49m case out of aerospace Titanium. The case is thicker and features a larger bezel that wraps around the Ultra’s flat sapphire screen in a bid to help protect it from damage.

For people in extreme conditions, like snow, the Watch has been designed to survive “below zero” and up to 130 degree environments. Water resistance is listed at WR 100 depth resistance. This makes it twice as water resistant as past Apple Watches, on paper. These are ruggedisation stats we normally only see on dedicated ultramarathon and extreme race trackers, like the Garmin Epix 2.

Controls wise it’s also very different. The biggest change is the addition of a new customisable action button that accompanies the digital crown. The action button is programmable and can be used to activate various apps or activities. At the launch event Apple showed it being used to change activities during a triathlon and activate a new a 86db emergency siren that, according to Apple, can be heard 80 meters away. The crown also has a noticible protrusion below it which is used to store a few things including new mics and speakers.

The a second speaker aims to offer higher max volumes and accommodates the siren function. To back this up it also features three mics for “clarity on calls” even in windy conditions.

Specs

Apple hasn’t revealed all of the Ultra’s specs. But it has offered a few interesting stats. These include that it will offer:

“ The brightest display ever seen on an Apple Watch,” with a quoted max 2000 nit brightness. To put that in context peak HDR performance usually on requires 1000 nits max brightness and most of the fitness trackers we test struggle to get of 600 nits.

with a quoted max 2000 nit brightness. To put that in context peak HDR performance usually on requires 1000 nits max brightness and most of the fitness trackers we test struggle to get of 600 nits. Dual GPS solution for L1 and L5 GPS, for increased accuracy. This is similar to what you’ll find on the Garmin Forerunner 955 and should let you get much better distance and location tracking in difficult areas, like streets surrounded by high rise buildings.

for increased accuracy. This is similar to what you’ll find on the Garmin Forerunner 955 and should let you get much better distance and location tracking in difficult areas, like streets surrounded by high rise buildings. The Watch will run on the same chipset and WatchOS 9 software as the base Apple Watch 8. This means it won’t be any more powerful. The upgrades instead focus on ruggedisation and activity tracking.

This means it won’t be any more powerful. The upgrades instead focus on ruggedisation and activity tracking. Every model offers cellular connectivity. Apple’s confirmed there is no WiFi only version of the Ultra.

Apple’s confirmed there is no WiFi only version of the Ultra. It has “the longest battery life ever seen on an Apple Watch”. Apple hasn’t revealed the Ultra battery’s mAh count but it quotes it as offering 36 hours normal use and 60 hours if you use a new low-power setting set to launch “later this year. This is significantly longer than the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which offered around 18 hours GPS activity tracking and two days regular use when we tested it.

Feature and fitness tracking

The biggest developments differentiating the Ultra from the base Watch focus on fitness and activity tracking. At its base it features all the same features including heart rate monitoring, ECG and Blood Oxygen tracking, plus Apple’s new woman’s health/fertility tracking as well as fall and crash detection.

But on top this it has cool things like a new feature that lets it tell if you’re at the start of a run trail you’ve saved to it and some innovative GPS features. These include a more developed compass app with advanced precision views. These include a new orienteering view that shows the position of things like your tent, which can be marked on the watch. There’s also a backtrack feature that looks very similar to what you find on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. This lets it create waypoint marking dropping points along the your route that you can follow to find your way back when lost.

Apple’s also added a few advanced post workout tracking metrics. The most important we saw was more advanced heart rate zone tracking that during Apple’s looked similar to what you get on Garmin Wearables, giving you detailed breakdown of how long and what benefit you got from various parts of your workout.

For divers there even more new features. The Watch Ultra has been designed to offer features equivalent services to an EN13319 dive computer standard. For divers the Oceanic Plus app is pre-installed which offers in-depth insights on things like depth, pressure, location and safety warnings as need on things like decompression rate.