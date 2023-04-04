WWDC 2023: 5 huge announcements we expect from Apple

Apple is preparing to take the stage again with its latest software announcements and perhaps some major hardware. Here’s what to expect at WWDC 2023.

Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference is one of the highlights of the entire technology calendar. Traditionally speaking, the keynote in early June offers our first glimpse of Apple’s software advancements for the year.

Usually, Apple offers previews of what to expect from iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. That means improvements for current and forthcoming versions of the iPhone, iPad, Mac computers, Apple Watch models and the Apple TV.

This year’s keynote takes place on June 5 and reports suggest there may be a software newcomer at WWDC this year!

While WWDC is primarily a software event – it’s staged for the company’s third-party app developers – but now and again we get hardware too. Again, a brand new category is reportedly on deck this year.

Without further ado, let’s get our predictions in for WWDC 2023.

When does WWDC 2023 happen?

Apple confirmed on March 29 that the WWDC keynote will take place on June 5 at 10 am local time. That’s 6 pm UK time. The event will be streamed on the Apple TV app and on Apple.com

Apple Reality Pro headset and rOS

WWDC could finally be the day Apple offers a preview of its mixed reality headset thought to be named the Apple Reality Pro. Apple is banking on this product category eventually having an iPhone-like impact, but the first model is thought to be more of a proof of concept for enthusiasts and developers to begin creating content. Reports suggest it’ll cost around $3000, with cheaper and more advanced options to follow.

However, from an enthusiasts point of view, we can’t wait to see what Apple has to show off. With the hardware itself, but also with the software magic Apple has dreamt up within the operating system, thought to be dubbed Mixed Reality OS (xrOS).

This combo isn’t certain to be on show during WWDC 2023, with recent rumours suggesting it may be pushed back yet again, but we’re still hopeful.

iOS 17

Here’s something we are 99% certain Apple will show off iOS 17 during WWDC 2023. The next iPhone operating system should deliver some fun new feature updates, as will some tablet-specific companion, iPadOS 17.

This year’s updates were expected to be more maintenance based, but a recent report from Bloomberg promised some “nice to have” features. We haven’t got a clue what they might be, but nonetheless we’re pumped to find out.

watchOS 10

Can you believe we’re already at the tenth major version of the Apple Watch’s operating system? While it hasn’t altered that much recently, a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said there may be some bigger changes this time around. However, it may be a precursor to a more modest hardware update later this year.

He writes: “I believe the new watchOS should be a fairly extensive upgrade — with notable changes to the user interface — unlike iOS 17. It’s important for watchOS to have a big year given that the Apple Watch hardware updates will be anything but major.”

Mac Pro and new macOS

Could Apple spring another hardware surprise at WWDC? The old Mac Pro is the only model in the line up that hasn’t been refreshed with Apple Silicon M-Series chips and still relies solely on Intel processors. So it’s possible that replacement may show up on June 5. Would a new model still look like a cheese grater though?

Last year ,Apple updated the MacBook Pro with the M2 series chips, so there is recent precedent for Mac hardware being unveiled during the keynote.

One thing we can be sure of its Apple will launch the next update for macOS during the keynote.

Apple is also likely to debut new software for the Apple TV platform called tvOS, as well as new updates for several of the core services across the ecosystem that aren’t platform specific. That could mean new features and expansions for Apple Music, Apple News, Apple Arcade, HomeKit, iCloud and more.