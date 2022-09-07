Apple Watch Series 8 Unveiled: See the new updates from Apple’s livestream

Apple has officially unveiled the Apple Watch 8 at its Far out event. With new watch faces, and a brand new temperature sensor, there’s a lot to know about this watch.

The Apple Watch Series 8 will be available from September 16, launching the exact same day as the new Apple Watch SE.

Price

The Apple Watch Series 8 will start from $399 for the Bluetooth model, and $499 for the cellular option. Stay tuned for international pricing.

Design

Despite a ton of rumours suggesting that the Series 8 might adopt a flatter design that would allow it to have more internal space for components, it will adhere to the same curved Apple Watch design that we’re accustomed to.

Features and Specs

The big new feature of the Apple Watch Seres 8 is a temperature sensor, much like the Galaxy Watch 5, but unlike Samsung’s flippant attitude towards its use, Apple has come out the gate with examples over how it’ll be used from day one. For starters, the temperature sensor will allow for more detailed menstrual tracking, analysing your body temperature to create an estimation date for the start of ovulation.

It can also detect ‘Possible Cycle Deviation’, from temperature shifts that occur during events like spotting which might signal wider health issues. You can also check up on your overnight temperature in the Health app to see if you’ve had any major deviations from your baseline temperature.

The Series 8 also includes a new accelerometer that samples motion 4x faster to detect the event of a car crash, alerting the emergency services and anyone listed in your emergency contacts.

While the standard battery life is unchanged at 18-hours, there is a new Low Power Mode which deactivates automatic workout tracking and fall detection with the intention of getting you up to 36-hours, which is a huge boon for anyone who wasn’t fan of the day-long battery life of previous Apple Watches.

How it compares to the competition

