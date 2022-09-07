iPhone 14 is official, comes in two sizes and costs $799

Apple has just taken the wraps off the iPhone 14 – its latest smartphone at a live-streamed event. Here’s everything we know about the phone so far, including important specs, features and release date.

We had known it was coming thanks to plenty of leaks over the past few months, but Apple has now finally made the iPhone 14 official.

It comes in two sizes, though no Mini version is in sight, and feels like a generally modest upgrade to an already very good phone.

iPhone 14 specs and features

Big upgrades here include a new camera system, complete with a focus on low-light performance, better stabilisation for video and a bigger wide sensor that now packs a much faster f/1.5 aperture.

It’s not just the rear camera that has been updated. The selfie camera now packs auto-focus for the first time on an iPhone and low-light performance has been improved too. Of course, to see the differences we’ll need to spend time with the iPhone 14 and put it through our review process.

The iPhone 14 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch Liquid Retina OLED display, while the regular iPhone 14 keeps the same 6.1-inch screen as before. One feature that seems to be missing on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is ProMotion, the adaptive 120Hz refresh rate tech that offers a smoother display. The always-on display you’ll find on the iPhone 14 Pro is also not present here.

Powering the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is the same A15 Bionic, not the A16 Bionic found in the Pro phones. This means you’ll get similar performance to last year’s Pro phones.

In terms of design, the iPhone 14 looks very similar to the outgoing model. There’s a new blue colour and If you buy the phone in the US, it will come without a SIM tray and make you rely fully on an eSIM. Apple hasn’t confirmed yet whether UK models will ship with a SIM tray.

Like the Apple Watch Series 8, the phone feature crash detection and various emergency SOS features designed to keep you safe.

The iPhone 14 will go on sale September 16 for $799, while the iPhone 14 Plus costs $899 and will be available October 16. UK pricing is yet to be announced.

This is a breaking story and we’ll update it as we learn more.