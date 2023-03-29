Apple WWDC 23 confirmed for June 5 with big Reality Pro headset hint

Apple has confirmed WWDC 2023 will take place on June 5 2023, which is the date we could get our first look at the fabled Reality Pro mixed reality headset.

The annual Worldwide Developers Conference will be headlined by the traditional keynote address where Apple will showcase iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 9, and tvOS 17 advancements, it announced today.

However, the software main event could be the so-called ‘rOS’ operating system, which could power the brand new Reality Pro wearable – reportedly scheduled to be revealed during the showcase. The image used to plug the announcement could be perceived as evocative of the mixed reality headset.

The arc of rainbow colours might be representative of the headset itself or the field of vision users will experience when they space it on their bonce. Either way, Apple has a habit of placing clues in these invites and, in our opinion, this is a definite hint.

Here’s the official announcement:

“Apple today announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 5 through 9, 2023, with an opportunity for developers and students to celebrate in person at a special experience at Apple Park on opening day.

“Free for all developers, WWDC23 will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements. As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to helping developers create innovative apps, the event will also provide them with unique access to Apple engineers, as well as insight into new technologies and tools to help them realise their visions.”

As always, we’ll have a full team on hand to cover the WWDC ’23 keynote as it happens, and following up to make sense of it all. What are you hoping to see Apple launch at WWDC this year? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.