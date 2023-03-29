 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple WWDC 23 confirmed for June 5 with big Reality Pro headset hint

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has confirmed WWDC 2023 will take place on June 5 2023, which is the date we could get our first look at the fabled Reality Pro mixed reality headset.

The annual Worldwide Developers Conference will be headlined by the traditional keynote address where Apple will showcase iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 9, and tvOS 17 advancements, it announced today.

Save on the Apple AirPods Max

Save on the Apple AirPods Max

As part of its Spring Sale, Amazon has slashed £20 off the AirPods Max – bringing the typical £549 price down to £529.

  • Amazon
  • Save £20
  • Now £529
View Deal

However, the software main event could be the so-called ‘rOS’ operating system, which could power the brand new Reality Pro wearable – reportedly scheduled to be revealed during the showcase. The image used to plug the announcement could be perceived as evocative of the mixed reality headset.

The arc of rainbow colours might be representative of the headset itself or the field of vision users will experience when they space it on their bonce. Either way, Apple has a habit of placing clues in these invites and, in our opinion, this is a definite hint.

Here’s the official announcement:

“Apple today announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 5 through 9, 2023, with an opportunity for developers and students to celebrate in person at a special experience at Apple Park on opening day.

“Free for all developers, WWDC23 will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements. As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to helping developers create innovative apps, the event will also provide them with unique access to Apple engineers, as well as insight into new technologies and tools to help them realise their visions.”

As always, we’ll have a full team on hand to cover the WWDC ’23 keynote as it happens, and following up to make sense of it all. What are you hoping to see Apple launch at WWDC this year? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

Apple Reality Pro could be amazing, but you shouldn’t buy it

Apple Reality Pro could be amazing, but you shouldn’t buy it

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Apple Reality Pro headset could have these amazing Continuity features

Apple Reality Pro headset could have these amazing Continuity features

Chris Smith 4 weeks ago
Apple ‘Reality Pro’ headset features laid bare in hugely revealing report

Apple ‘Reality Pro’ headset features laid bare in hugely revealing report

Chris Smith 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.