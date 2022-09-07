 large image

What is Dynamic Island? iPhone 14 Pro notch feature explained

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has turned the unpopular iPhone notch into a versatile new feature, courtesy of an intricate display quirk called Dynamic Island.

The new Dynamic Island is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and is made possibly by the new positioning of the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors, which now sit within the display, rather than as a cut out.

The name of the feature, which works in tandem with the iPhone 14 Pro-exclusive A16 Bionic chip, is pretty self explanatory. It is an island at the top of the iPhone display and it is extremely dynamic in the way it interacts with other functionality on the iPhone.

Apple showed off plenty of use cases for the Dynamic Island during the Far Out event where it announced the iPhone 14 range, Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2, among plenty more. Here’s the lowdown…

Essentially the feature is designed to surface useful information, like when AirPods are connected, or when the device is being charged. It’ll surface a tiny thumbnail of the album art from Apple Music, show when Apple Pay is being accessed, or when do-not-disturb mode is switched on. These icons appear either side of the sensors thanks to the black pixels surrounding them. It looks impressively seamless.

However, the Dynamic Island can also expand farther into the wider iPhone 14 display. Incoming calls and a running stopwatch appear in a banner that stretches out from the sensors. The Face ID indicator also drops down from the Dynamic Island. Dynamic Island is also interactive too, so you can tap it to expand, for example, if you wish to check your AirPods battery, or control a voice recording.

Developing. More to follow…

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
