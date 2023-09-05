Samsung Boost is an impressive feature for recent flagship Samsung smartphones and tablets that provides access to premium subscription services like Disney+ and YouTube Premium completely free of charge.

But Samsung doesn’t do the best job at signposting the current deals and how you actually claim them – but that’s where we at Trusted Reviews come in. If you’ve got a recent Samsung smartphone or tablet and want to delve into the world of Samsung Boost, we’ve got you covered.

What is Samsung Boost?

Samsung Boost is essentially Samsung’s way of supercharging the flagship smartphone experience by providing access to a bunch of premium app subscriptions completely free of charge. It’s a pretty competitive list, too, with options including Disney+ and YouTube Premium subscriptions available at the time of writing.

There are a few caveats to the Boost offers – they’re for new subscribers only, the offers can vary depending on your Samsung device, and you’ll still have to remember to cancel the trial before your paid memberships begin – but it’s a great way to get Samsung users to try out premium apps they might not have otherwise used.

What subscriptions are included with Samsung Boost?

The actual selection of offers varies from time to time as deals expire, and it also depends on where you are in the world, but here are all the offers currently included with Samsung Boost for UK users:

Disney+ – either 6- or 12 months, depending on your device

YouTube Premium – 4-month free trial

Blacknut – 3-month free trial

Google Play Pass – 3-month free trial

Galaxy Store – voucher of variable amount

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – 1-month free trial

Blinkist Premium – 3-month free trial

Microsoft 365 – 6-month free trial

Adobe Lightroom – 2-month free trial

Todoist Pro – 6-month free trial

Strava Premium – 2-month free trial

Lifesum Premium – 3-month free trial

Happy Place – 3-month free trial

Fiit – 3–month free trial

Readly – 3-month free trial

The Telegraph – 3-month free trial

Which Samsung phones offer Boost?

Samsung Boost initially launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, but it has expanded to include more recent flagships like the S22 and S23 series, along with recent foldables and premium tablets too.

Here’s a complete list of phones and tablets that offer Samsung Boost:

How do I claim my Samsung Boost benefits?

If you’ve got an eligible Samsung device and want to claim one of your benefits, your first step is to head to the Samsung Boost website. We’d recommend using your Samsung device to make the sign-in process easier (it’s automatic when using a Samsung device), but you can use any phone, tablet or PC.

Once you’ve found the offer you want to claim, simply tap on it, log in with your Samsung account and select your device from your list of eligible devices. From there, tap Claim Now and you’ll receive a coupon code. If you tap copy underneath your coupon, you’ll be taken directly to the page on the service’s website to redeem the code.

It’s simple when you know how!