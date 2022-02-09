First Impressions

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is an impressive Android tablet at first glance, with an immersive screen and a robust design, but we’ll need to take a closer look for a definitive verdict.

Availability UK RRP: £649

Europe RRP: €769

Introduction

Samsung has ushered in a new range of tablets, unveiling its latest Galaxy Tab S8 family of slates alongside the new Galaxy S22 phones, but will they succeed the older Galaxy Tab S7 range as the best Android tablets on the market?

With impressive specifications and a reasonable price tag of £649, it certainly seems that the base model will be a competitive and tempting option for anyone who is not wedded to devices from Apple or Amazon. Here’s how I found using the Galaxy Tab S8 during a 90 minute press session.

The Galaxy Tab S8 has a starting price of £649, but that’s for the base version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space; if you want to add 5G mobile connectivity, rather than just Wi-Fi, that would ramp up the cost to £799. Variants are also available with increased 256GB storage; the Wi-Fi-only edition costs £699, and the 5G version costs £849. We’ve asked Samsung for US and Euro pricing, but at the time of publishing hadn’t heard back.

Design and Screen

Attractive and responsive display

Premium design

The Tab S8 feels sturdy in the hand, but that’s not to say that is sacrifices a touch of class for its robust construction quality; you can tell that this is a premium tablet thanks to the cool metallic feel and the stunning screen. Weighing 507g, fortunately, during my time using it the device didn’t feel too cumbersome to wield with two hands or even just with one.

The standard Tab S8 packs an 11-inch display that’s plenty big enough to get to grips with your favourite apps, whether for watching videos or doing something a little more creative, such as sketching. When you draw on the surface, either with your finger or an S-Pen, the display is highly responsive to every small movement so that your designs are faithfully recreated.

The resolution is 2560 x 1600p, which is super sharp and so it should be perfect for those screen-intensive tasks for which tablets were designed based on my opening tests.

Camera

Dual rear camera sensors

Ultrawide front-facing camera

On the rear panel, you’ll find a dual-sensor camera set-up, consisting of a 13-megapixel main camera sensor and a 6-megapixel ultra wide lens, which gives you a couple of different options for those rare occasions when you want to shoot or record using your tablet rather than your smartphone. On the front, there’s a 12-megapixel camera for when you want to take selfies or, more likely, record yourself for a video call.

We’ve not had time to put the camera system to the full test yet, and with the rise in popularity for devices such as these in video-calling when working from home, for example, we’ll be sure to try it out in a range of different circumstances.

Performance and Battery Life

Large battery capacity

Top-tier processor

The battery capacity weighs in at 8,000mAh, which should be enough to support a tablet of this size, even given the demands that such screen specifications will surely exert on it. Likewise, the 4nm octa-core processor should be handle the demanding apps that you use on your tablet fairly capably too, but in the case of these key specifications we just haven’t had enough time to give you the full verdict. Remember to check back on this page for our full review, once the tablet has been put through our vigourous benchmark and real-world testing.

Should you buy it?

Early Impressions The Galaxy Tab S8 has been an impressive tablet based on my initial experiences, with a sharp and responsive screen, incredible internal specs, and a robust but attractive design. We’re looking forward to putting it through our rigorous testing period to see just how good it is in real-world use, to see if it lives up to this early promise. Trusted Score

FAQs What colours is it available in? The Galaxy Tab S8 is available to buy in Graphite, Silver, or Pink Gold

Full specs Below you can see a table detailing the Tab S8’s full specs and how they differ to its more expensive siblings. ‹ UK RRP EU RRP Manufacturer Screen Size Storage Capacity Rear Camera Front Camera Video Recording IP rating Battery Fast Charging Size (Dimensions) Weight Operating System Resolution Refresh Rate Ports Chipset RAM Colours Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 £649 €769 Samsung 11 inches 128GB 13-megapixel 12-megapixel Yes Not Disclosed 8000 mAh Yes 165.3 x 6.3 x 253.8 INCHES 503 G Android 12 2560 x 1600 120 Hz USB-C 4nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor 8GB Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus £849 €999 Samsung 12.4 inches 128GB 13-megapixel 12-megapixel Yes Not Disclosed 10090 mAh Yes 185 x 5.7 x 285 MM 567 G Android 12 2800 x 1752 120 Hz USB-C 4nm 64-bit octa-core processor 8GB Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra £999 €1219 Samsung 14.6 inches 128GB 13-megapixels 12-megapixels Yes Not Disclosed 11200 mAh Yes 208.6 x 5.5 x 326.4 MM 726 G Android 12 2960 x 1848 120 Hz USB-C 4nm 64-bit octa-core processor 8GB Graphite ›

'hands on review' is our first impression of a product only - it is not a full test and verdict. Our writer must have spent some time with the product to describe an early sense of what it's like to use. We call these 'hands on reviews' to make them visible in search. However these are always unscored and don't give recommendations. Read more about our is our first impression of a product only - it is not a full test and verdict. Our writer must have spent some time with the product to describe an early sense of what it's like to use. We call these 'hands on reviews' to make them visible in search. However these are always unscored and don't give recommendations. Read more about our reviews policy