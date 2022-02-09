 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Review

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer

First Impressions

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is an impressive Android tablet at first glance, with an immersive screen and a robust design, but we’ll need to take a closer look for a definitive verdict.

Availability

  • UKRRP: £649
  • EuropeRRP: €769

Introduction

Samsung has ushered in a new range of tablets, unveiling its latest Galaxy Tab S8 family of slates alongside the new Galaxy S22 phones, but will they succeed the older Galaxy Tab S7 range as the best Android tablets on the market?

With impressive specifications and a reasonable price tag of £649, it certainly seems that the base model will be a competitive and tempting option for anyone who is not wedded to devices from Apple or Amazon. Here’s how I found using the Galaxy Tab S8 during a 90 minute press session.

The Galaxy Tab S8 has a starting price of £649, but that’s for the base version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space; if you want to add 5G mobile connectivity, rather than just Wi-Fi, that would ramp up the cost to £799. Variants are also available with increased 256GB storage; the Wi-Fi-only edition costs £699, and the 5G version costs £849. We’ve asked Samsung for US and Euro pricing, but at the time of publishing hadn’t heard back.

Design and Screen

  • Attractive and responsive display
  • Premium design

The Tab S8 feels sturdy in the hand, but that’s not to say that is sacrifices a touch of class for its robust construction quality; you can tell that this is a premium tablet thanks to the cool metallic feel and the stunning screen. Weighing 507g, fortunately, during my time using it the device didn’t feel too cumbersome to wield with two hands or even just with one.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 display

The standard Tab S8 packs an 11-inch display that’s plenty big enough to get to grips with your favourite apps, whether for watching videos or doing something a little more creative, such as sketching. When you draw on the surface, either with your finger or an S-Pen, the display is highly responsive to every small movement so that your designs are faithfully recreated.

The resolution is 2560 x 1600p, which is super sharp and so it should be perfect for those screen-intensive tasks for which tablets were designed based on my opening tests.

Camera

  • Dual rear camera sensors
  • Ultrawide front-facing camera

On the rear panel, you’ll find a dual-sensor camera set-up, consisting of a 13-megapixel main camera sensor and a 6-megapixel ultra wide lens, which gives you a couple of different options for those rare occasions when you want to shoot or record using your tablet rather than your smartphone. On the front, there’s a 12-megapixel camera for when you want to take selfies or, more likely, record yourself for a video call.

We’ve not had time to put the camera system to the full test yet, and with the rise in popularity for devices such as these in video-calling when working from home, for example, we’ll be sure to try it out in a range of different circumstances.

Performance and Battery Life

  • Large battery capacity
  • Top-tier processor

The battery capacity weighs in at 8,000mAh, which should be enough to support a tablet of this size, even given the demands that such screen specifications will surely exert on it. Likewise, the 4nm octa-core processor should be handle the demanding apps that you use on your tablet fairly capably too, but in the case of these key specifications we just haven’t had enough time to give you the full verdict. Remember to check back on this page for our full review, once the tablet has been put through our vigourous benchmark and real-world testing.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

Early Impressions

The Galaxy Tab S8 has been an impressive tablet based on my initial experiences, with a sharp and responsive screen, incredible internal specs, and a robust but attractive design. We’re looking forward to putting it through our rigorous testing period to see just how good it is in real-world use, to see if it lives up to this early promise.

Trusted Score

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Review

Peter Phelps 2 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Review

Samsung Galaxy S22 Review

Max Parker 4 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Review

Peter Phelps 4 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Review

Max Parker 4 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review

Max Parker 4 hours ago

FAQs

What colours is it available in?

The Galaxy Tab S8 is available to buy in Graphite, Silver, or Pink Gold

Full specs

Below you can see a table detailing the Tab S8’s full specs and how they differ to its more expensive siblings.

UK RRP
EU RRP
Manufacturer
Screen Size
Storage Capacity
Rear Camera
Front Camera
Video Recording
IP rating
Battery
Fast Charging
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Operating System
Release Date
Resolution
Refresh Rate
Ports
Chipset
RAM
Colours
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
£649
€769
Samsung
11 inches
128GB
13-megapixel
12-megapixel
Yes
Not Disclosed
8000 mAh
Yes
165.3 x 6.3 x 253.8 INCHES
503 G
Android 12
2022
2560 x 1600
120 Hz
USB-C
4nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor
8GB
Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
£849
€999
Samsung
12.4 inches
128GB
13-megapixel
12-megapixel
Yes
Not Disclosed
10090 mAh
Yes
185 x 5.7 x 285 MM
567 G
Android 12
2022
2800 x 1752
120 Hz
USB-C
4nm 64-bit octa-core processor
8GB
Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
£999
€1219
Samsung
14.6 inches
128GB
13-megapixels
12-megapixels
Yes
Not Disclosed
11200 mAh
Yes
208.6 x 5.5 x 326.4 MM
726 G
Android 12
2022
2960 x 1848
120 Hz
USB-C
4nm 64-bit octa-core processor
8GB
Graphite
A 'hands on review' is our first impression of a product only - it is not a full test and verdict. Our writer must have spent some time with the product to describe an early sense of what it's like to use. We call these 'hands on reviews' to make them visible in search. However these are always unscored and don't give recommendations. Read more about our reviews policy.

Jargon buster

Nits

The brightness level of a display. 300 nits is regarded as the minimum target for high-end screens.

OLED and AMOLED

Types of displays that use self-lighting pixels to provide greater contrast and more vibrant colours than a typical LCD display, as well as sharper blacks.

Refresh Rate

The number of times the screen refreshes itself per second.

Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.