First Impressions

If you like the spacious screen found on the Tab S9 Ultra but want the portability of the Tab S9, the Tab S9 Plus is the obvious compromise.

The AMOLED display is bright and vibrant, making it fantastic for streaming TV shows and movies, but the tablet isn’t as large and unwieldy as the top-of-the-line Tab S9 Ultra. It’s also a good chunk cheaper.

Key Features 120Hz refresh rate 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

Dual camera 13-megapixel and 8-megapixel rear cameras

10,090 mAh battery Larger than the battery in the Tab S9

Flagship chipset And up to 12GB/512GB in RAM and storage

Introduction

The Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5 may have been the most exciting news from Samsung’s Unpacked event this July, but the foldables weren’t the only devices to launch that day. Samsung also showcased its latest range of S series tablets – including the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus.

The Tab S9 Plus sits right in the centre of the new line-up, between the Tab S9 Ultra and the regular Tab S9. It’s the medium option both in terms of size and price, but is it worth it?

I went hands-on with the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus ahead of the tablet’s launch. Scroll down to learn more about the latest Plus tablet to join the S series.

Design and display

The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus has a sleek design and a 12.4-inch display

The screen is slick and colourful with a 120Hz refresh rate

The accompanying S-Pen snaps onto the back of the tablet

The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus has the same slim edges and cool-to-the-touch metal rear as the Tab S9 and the Tab S9 Ultra. It also comes in the same neutral Graphite and Beige shades which I can see appealing to many people, though I’d like it if Samsung offered a fun, colourful option the way Apple does with the iPad 10.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Tab S9 Plus is positioned directly between the other two S9 models when it comes to both size and specs. The tablet measures 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm and weighs 581g (Wi-Fi) or 586g (5G), depending on the configuration you get. That’s only slightly larger and heavier than the Tab S9, but quite a bit less so than the Tab S9 Ultra on both counts.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

This also goes for the display, which measures 12.4 inches – 1.4 inches more than the Tab S9’s display but 2.2 inches smaller than the S9 Ultra’s spacious screen. Despite the difference in size, all three tablets include the same Dynamic AMOLED 2X display tech and speedy 120Hz refresh rate.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I found the Plus size to be my favourite of the three tablets. The larger screen is sharp and colourful, making it great for streaming content, and there’s enough space to draw freely on the 12.4-inch display without risking hand cramp. At the same time, the tablet is still small enough to slip into most bags easily. I think I’d also feel more comfortable carrying it around in one hand compared to the Ultra.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Samsung’s S-Pen is included in the box and snaps into a long groove in the back of the tablet for safekeeping. I found that the S-Pen felt smooth and responsive when paired with the Tab S9 Plus’ screen. It also had a bit of resistance to prevent it from slipping around, though it didn’t quite feel paper-like as some tablets and screen protectors strive to be.

Finally, the Tab S9 Plus is dust and water-resistant up to IP68.

Specs and features

The Tab S9 Plus is kitted with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset

The 10,090 mAh battery sits in between the other two models

The rear camera delivers bright, vivid photos

Despite being a couple hundred pounds cheaper than the Tab S9 Ultra, the Tab S9 Plus (and the Tab S9) are powered by the same flagship processor: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.

According to Samsung, Tab S9 Ultra users can look forward to a 34% uptick in CPU performance and a 41% increase in GPU performance. The company didn’t offer any precise stats for the Tab S9 Plus, but, based on it running the same chipset, I’d expect similarly impressive performance upgrades from the middling tablet.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

After spending a brief time with the tablet myself, I found the One UI 5.1 software to be smooth and quick to respond, though I’ll run our own benchmarking tests to get a more objective view of the performance before sharing the full review.

The RAM and storage configurations sit in the middle of the other two models, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 512GB of storage to choose from in the Plus’ instance.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Likewise, the 10,090mAh battery is larger than the 8,400mAh cell in the Tab S9 and smaller than the 11,200mAh battery in the Tab S9 Ultra. While it seems safe to assume the middle-of-the-road display and specs would require a battery somewhere in the middle, you’ll have to wait for the full review to find out how the three tablets compare when it comes to endurance, along with whether you can expect to get a full day’s use out of this tablet.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

When it comes to the camera, the Tab S9 Plus benefits from the same 13-megapixel and 8-megapixel rear camera combo as the Tab S9 Ultra, but sticks with the single 12-megapixel front camera also found on the standard Tab S9.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I found photos snapped on the Tab S9 Plus to be bright and sharp, producing slightly more vivid colours than those you’d see with the naked eye. This isn’t an uncommon choice for Samsung cameras, though, and helps photos to pop.

The front camera is definitely a bit less sharp than the rear, with selfies suffering from duller colours and noise in low light. In natural light, the front camera performs much better, smoothing out skin and producing more natural colours. I think the camera will work perfectly well for hopping on a Zoom or Teams call, and a wide-angle mode allows you to fit more people in the frame.

Early Verdict If you like the spacious screen found on the Tab S9 Ultra but want the portability of the Tab S9, the Tab S9 Plus is the obvious compromise. The AMOLED display is bright and vibrant, making it fantastic for streaming TV shows and movies, but the tablet isn’t as large and unwieldy as the top-of-the-line Tab S9 Ultra. It’s also a good chunk cheaper. After spending a brief time with the Tab S9 Plus, I’d also recommend the tablet to digital artists and photo editors over the standing Tab S9, as there’s a good amount more space to work. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus specs ‹ UK RRP Manufacturer Screen Size Storage Capacity Rear Camera Front Camera Video Recording IP rating Battery Size (Dimensions) Weight Operating System Refresh Rate Chipset RAM Colours Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus £999 Samsung 12.4 inches 512GB 13MP + 8MP 12MP Yes IP68 10090 mAh 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.7 MM 580 G One UI 119 Hz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy 12GB Graphite and Beige ›