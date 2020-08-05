First Impressions There’s a lot going on here and, as always with Android tablets, there’s only so much manufacturers can do to offset the still very obvious issue with apps. Yet, Samsung has thrown everything it can do at the Tab S7 Plus and if you’re ok with Android on a tablet then is going to be the most feature-packed option. The screen is gorgeous, design much improved and the S Pen feels great. It’s also packed with the latest internals and should be an excellent game streaming device.

Key Specifications 5G support

12.4-inch OLED display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 865+

128GB storage

6GB RAM

If you’ve been asking for a high-end Android tablet that can compete with the iPad Pro then Samsung might just have the answer with its new Galaxy Tab S7 Plus.

The Galaxy Tab S7 Plus shows Samsung is taking tablets seriously again. Not only does it pack pretty much everything you could ask for spec-wise – including a drool-worthy 120Hz OLED screen – it also ups the stakes with design. Even if it is borrowing certain elements from Apple’s flagship tablet make no mistake this is the most interesting Android tablet to arrive in years.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus price and release date

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (5G) will cost £799 when it hits shelves later in August. You can pre-order it from today (August 5) and claim either a gaming bundle or a free case.

There’s a regular Galaxy Tab S7 available too for £619. This has a smaller LCD but many of the same features as the larger model.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus’ OLED display is gorgeous

While the design helps the Tab S7 Plus stand out, it’s the display that’ll be the real headline draw here. Covering the majority of the front is a 12.4-inch OLED display with HDR10+ support, an embedded fingerprint sensor and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, just like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

This means the refresh rate can range from 1Hz to 120Hz depending on what you’re doing. If you’re gaming, for example, it could ramp up to 120Hz if that’s supported or down to 60Hz, while reading could slow things down even further. The idea is similar to that of the iPad’s ProMotion display and it’ll be interesting to see how well it works here.

Quality-wise, the display is nothing short of fantastic. It’s marginally smaller than iPad Pro 12.9 and the use of OLED gives it wonderful contrast and colour reproduction. If you’re after the best possible tablet for HDR Netflix then this could very well be it.

The Tab S7 Plus has S Pen upgrades and plenty of high-end specs

Samsung bundles the S Pen with the Tab S7 Plus and the new iteration of the pen is slightly bigger and grippier than before. It’s far more responsive too, with just 9ms of latency. The large canvas will make this great for drawing, while the smaller model might be better for notes.

That S Pen itself attaches to the tablet’s side, but you’ll need to pop it on the magnetic sliver down the back to charge it up.

Like the iPad Pro, the Tab S7 Plus has flat sides and rounded corners. The sides have a shiny, metallic finish and the back has a distinctive stripe for the S Pen. It’s a good looking tablet that feels worthy of its high price.

One particular trait I appreciate is the front camera sitting in the middle of the side, rather than on the top. These large tablets are made to be used in landscape orientation and having a camera on the top leads to some strange angles when you’re on a video chat.

Internally there’s a Snapdragon 865+, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s also a 13MP and 5MP camera array around the back and charging speeds of up to 45w.

Certain versions will support 5G too – a feature you won’t find on an iPad Pro. Judging performance in short hands-on sessions isn’t ideal, but it should be safe to say this will be a strong performer thanks to those flagship chipsets. Samsung is pushing its partnership with Microsoft too, with game streaming via Game Pass Ultimate.

Of course, the biggest issue with Android tablets, in general, is apps. Very few Android apps feel at home on the large tablet UI and there just isn’t the choice of creative-focussed apps you’ll find on the iPad.

Samsung has tried to offset this somewhat by tweaking Android to work better on the big screen. There’s the DeX desktop view, for example, and Samsung has added a lot of new features to the Notes app to tie it with Office 365. It’ll now sync notes across devices for example, and you’ll be able to access them on other devices. Multitasking has been improved, with three apps able to be used simultaneously.

