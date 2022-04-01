At WWDC 2020, Apple announced two new features for its AirPod range: auto-switching and spatial audio.

Out of the two features, spatial audio has been the one that’s captured the most attention. A year after the original announcement at its WWDC 2021 conference, Apple revealed that Spatial Audio would work in conjunction with Dolby Atmos. If you subscribe to Apple Music, you’ll be able to listen to selected songs in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

So what is Apple’s Spatial Audio? How does it work and what devices is it available on?

What is Apple Spatial Audio?

Spatial Audio is a 3D audio technology that creates a more immersive soundscape with compatible Apple products by using dynamic head-tracking for a ‘theatre-like’ experience.

With Spatial Audio, Apple says that sounds can be placed “virtually anywhere” in the hemisphere. The technology works with 5.1 and 7.1 soundtracks, as well as Dolby Atmos object-based audio.

How does Spatial Audio work?

Spatial Audio with dynamic head-tracking uses the accelerometer/gyroscope in iOS devices in combination with directional audio filters and subtle adjustment of the frequencies that each ear receives to place sounds “virtually anywhere” within a hemisphere of sound.

The effect is to immerse the listener with effects all around them. And as the sound field stays mapped to the iOS device though the dynamic head-tracking functionality, when you move your head, “the voice stays with the actor or action on-screen.”

Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos works differently in that there is no head tracking. As a result, you don’t need a pair of Apple headphones to enjoy this version of the feature. In fact, any headphone will do.

Apple Music will default to automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones that feature the H1 or W1 chip. To get Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos working on any pair of headphones, you just need to enable Atmos to ‘always on’ in the settings.

What iOS devices and apps support Spatial Audio?

Spatial Audio with dynamic head-tracking is restricted to iOS devices. Thus, you’ll need the following hardware/software to sample it.

With regards to video streaming apps, Apple TV+, Disney+, and Netflix, along with US-based streaming services HBO Max and Hulu support it.

If you’re listening to Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, however, the list of compatible devices widens in scope.