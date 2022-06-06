iOS 16: All the features from Apple’s new iPhone software

Apple is unveiling iOS 16, the latest iteration of its mobile operating system. Here are its new features, along with everything else you need to know.

Every year, Apple releases a new version of the software for the iPhone. This year it’s named iOS 16, and as usual there’s a host of new features that are due to be added in order to make your life just that bit easier. Here’s all you need to know about iOS 16.

iOS 16 is being unveiled at WWDC 2022, which is Apple’s software showcase event at the year. While all the key new features are revealed and explained on stage, most users will actually get to grips with it for the first time later this year when the iPhone 14 series is released in September or October.

How to download iOS 16

As mentioned above, you probably won’t get to experience iOS 16 until later in the year, in September or October when it will be rolled out as a software update to eligible phones.

However, you can download the beta version of the software before then, either by paying to be a member of the Apple Developer Program, meaning you can get day one access, or by enrolling in the Apple Beta Software Program for free and waiting a little longer for access. Either way, this is how you can get a taste of the new operating system before its official launch.

New features

We’ll update this page with new features as they’re announced live, so stay tuned to hear about the newest software additions to the iPhone. You can follow the announcements at WWDC by watching the below video:

Lockscreen

The “biggest update ever to the lockscreen” sees a completely new look. By pressing and holding, you can easily personalise the phone by choosing new styles, colour filters, and the font for the time. Simply tap on the element you’d like to change, and a host of customisation options will appear. You can also introduce plenty of helpful widgets to the lockscreen, such as the temperature, activity rings, and the calendar. If you create several different lockscreens, you can flick between these options without having to start from scratch every time you want a rethink. The Live Activities API will allow for to-the-minute updates from your apps, such as live sports scores or updates on your Uber ride’s progress.

Messages

On Apple Messages, you now have the option “Undo Send”, so that you can delete a message that you didn’t want to send. The SharePlay API lets users easily share content with each other, from articles to songs to videos; now it’s available on Messages as well as FaceTime.

Dictation

Now when you’re dictating to an app rather than using type text, the keyboard will appear so you can switch input types, and punctuation will be automatically added. It’s performed completely on-device with the neural engine for extra peace of mind regarding security.

Live Text

This automatic transcription will now appear under videos, and you can pause it frame by frame and copy text into other apps for ease of multitasking.

Visual Lookup

Introduced last year, this feature allowed you to identify or research the objects in the camera app. Now, you’ll be able to lift out isolated objects from the image that you’ve taken, and paste them into apps such as Messages.

Wallet

When you’re asked for ID, you can now choose an option that simply says you’re over 21, rather than revealing your actual age. Apple Pay will be enabled on an iPhone-to-iPhone basis, so that merchants will not need any extra hardware to accept contactless payments from iPhones. There’s also a new Apple Pay Later feature that will split the cost of purchases over several months. Apple Pay order tracking will show the progress of your order in-app.

Maps

Multi-stop routing will allow you to plan a journey with several different stops in advance. It will also be easier to see how the cost of public transport in advance. Detailed 3D maps will be available for more cities than before, including Las Vegas and Chicago.

Sports

Live scores will be available to see on the iPhone lockscreen, and Apple News has introduces a My Sports feature that makes it easier to follow your team.

Families

You can already share apps and subscriptions with several family members, or create accounts for kids and use parental controls. Using Quick Start, it will be easier than ever to do this by implementing the pre-set controls you’ve already agreed to onto the new device, be it an iPad or an iPhone.

iCloud Share Photo Library

Now you can easily share photos across the whole family so that all members have access to them. However, you can set limits to make sure you just share the photos you want, such as limiting it to sharing only photos featuring family members or switching off the feature altogether when taking a new photo.

Privacy

With a new tool called Safety Check, you can immediately terminate shared information with a partner, including passwords or calendars, via an Emergency Reset function. This is specifically intended for victims of domestic violence.