Up your desk game with this stunning Logitech Pebble Keys 2 deal

We’ve only just reviewed this excellent Logitech Pebble Keys 2 keyboard and it’s already on sale. It’s one of Logitech’s compact options ideal for the average desk. Amazon’s cut its price, let’s dive in.

Logitech is one of the most well-known and trusted peripheral brands but it can sometimes be a bit pricey. As such, a discount is more than welcome. The Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s is down 20% on Amazon, now just £35.99.

Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s now only £35.99 – 20% off Save 20% on the highly-rated Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s, now just £35.99 on Amazon. This sleek and portable keyboard has been reduced by £9, offering you great value for a superior typing experience. Amazon

Save 20%

£35.99 View Deal

Getting a good and reliable keyboard can be a pricey endeavour, with plenty of cheaper but not-so-good options on the market alongside some decent but very expensive picks. Logitech does plenty of the latter but this model is one of its lower-cost offerings but remains a strong performance. So, at under £36 now, we think it’s a strong option for any home or office desk.

The Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s hasn’t been available on Amazon all that long, under 100 days. But, it started at £50 before dropping to £44.99 for the last couple of months. That’s where we’re measuring the discount from, making the drop-down to £35.99 a solid 20% saving.

Is the Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s worth buying?

A funky and affordable keyboard Pros Funky looks

Comfortable and quiet typing experience

Rather powerful software Cons Smaller layout can feel a little cramped at times

Cheaper feeling chassis

– Funky, eye-catching design in three colors

– Small and lightweight for increased portability

– Comfortable and quiet typing experience with scissor-actuated keys

– Excellent battery life, lasting up to 36 months on a single set of AAA batteries

– Instant switching between connected devices over Bluetooth

– Powerful software suite with advanced features like Smart Actions

– Made of 45% recycled plastic, environmentally friendly packaging

– Good value for the price compared to more expensive options

– No RGB lighting, but LED lights indicate connection status

– Offers a solid typing experience but may feel cramped for those who prefer larger layouts

The Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s is one of those devices that will suit most people. It doesn’t take up a lot of space and it favours simplicity. You can get up to 36 months of battery life from this keyboard and there’s speedy switching between Bluetooth devices. You don’t get any RGB lighting but the typing experience is a solid one, unless you’ve got particularly large hands. Logitech also teams this up with its useful software, allowing you to make things even simpler with custom Smart Actions.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s review

Looking for a different deal?

If this deal isn’t for you, or you’re considering a new laptop to pair it with, do take a look at this glorious Samsung laptop offer. The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 is now just £797.31, that’s more than £250 off. Also, do check out our Best Black Friday Laptop Deals for more top discounted picks.