Samsung’s excellent student laptop is less than £800 on Amazon

There’s likely to be a bunch of laptops on offer in the run-up to Black Friday and beyond, but this deal is an early eye-catcher. It isn’t one of the Pro laptops from Samsung but, instead, it’s a well-priced student-friendly device and it’s got a huge price cut.

Samsung has already dropped plenty of Galaxy phone deals as we close in on the big November sale but its laptops are now getting some love, The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 is now just £797.31, with over £250 off right now.

You often have to fork out extra cash for a laptop with a luxury design but the regular Galaxy Book3 range is a great way to get some Samsung luxury at a more reasonable price. And, you’ll rarely find a device that feels this high-end without having to fork out around £1,000 or above, so it’s nice to see it fall below £800.

With this deal, you’re getting a big drop from its typical price. The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 has most commonly been priced at around £1,049 on Amazon, with the RRP coming in higher at £1,199. It has very occasionally dropped to £849 over the last month but has swiftly returned to its more typical £1,049 price and that’s where it was at just before this offer dropped.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 worth buying?

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 is a truly wondrous laptop that has flown under the radar. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Ultra models have received the majority of the attention aimed at Samsung’s range of laptops in 2023, but the value-for-money pick should not be overlooked. The Galaxy Book3 360 remains just as stylish as its more expensive counterparts, also offering a lightweight and thin design. The components on board offer more than enough juice for the kind of productivity tasking that suits students well. On top, there’s plenty of battery life, a solid screen and a strong range of ports. There’s even a handy S Pen for writing and drawing on this touchscreen display.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 review

