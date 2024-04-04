This underrated Mario game is now under a tenner on Nintendo Switch

One of the most under-appreciated Mario Switch games is now going for less than a tenner on Amazon.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is selling for £9.99 right now, which is a 50% discount on its current £19.99 RRP. Given that the game retailed for around £40 at launch, that’s quite the give-away.

This is a game that doesn’t get the same column inches as Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario Odyssey, or the mighty Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

That’s a bit of a shame, because it’s a wonderful little game in its own right. It also stands apart from anything else we’ve seen featuring Nintendo’s famous Italian plumber.

For a start, it isn’t actually made by Nintendo, but rather Ubisoft. The mischievous Rabbids of the title are one of the French publisher’s own properties.

The game represents a huge departure from previous Mario games, too. It’s a turn-based tactical game, of all things. Think the XCOM series, but with a cutesy Mario theme.

We gave Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle a hugely positive 4-star review at the time of its release, calling it “yet another great Nintendo Switch exclusive, and one of the most original Mario titles we’ve seen in a long time”.

Particularly worthy of praise is its stunning cartoon world, its surprisingly deep combat system, and the unlikely but fruitful combination of its two intellectual properties.