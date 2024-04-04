Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This underrated Mario game is now under a tenner on Nintendo Switch

Jon Mundy

One of the most under-appreciated Mario Switch games is now going for less than a tenner on Amazon.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is selling for £9.99 right now, which is a 50% discount on its current £19.99 RRP. Given that the game retailed for around £40 at launch, that’s quite the give-away.

Save 50% on Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Switch

Save 50% on Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Switch

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for the Nintendo Switch is selling for less than £10 right now on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Save 50%
  • Now £9.99
View Deal

This is a game that doesn’t get the same column inches as Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario Odyssey, or the mighty Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

That’s a bit of a shame, because it’s a wonderful little game in its own right. It also stands apart from anything else we’ve seen featuring Nintendo’s famous Italian plumber.

For a start, it isn’t actually made by Nintendo, but rather Ubisoft. The mischievous Rabbids of the title are one of the French publisher’s own properties.

The game represents a huge departure from previous Mario games, too. It’s a turn-based tactical game, of all things. Think the XCOM series, but with a cutesy Mario theme.

We gave Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle a hugely positive 4-star review at the time of its release, calling it “yet another great Nintendo Switch exclusive, and one of the most original Mario titles we’ve seen in a long time”.

Particularly worthy of praise is its stunning cartoon world, its surprisingly deep combat system, and the unlikely but fruitful combination of its two intellectual properties.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

