This Ninja multi-cooker has almost £100 off right now

Jon Mundy

You can save almost £100 on the Ninja Foodi Max multi-cooker as part of Amazon’s Prime Day event.

The Ninja Foodi Max is currently selling for £229.99, which is a 26% saving on the £309.99 RRP. This is for a large all-in-one cooker that can handle pretty much any cooking task you throw at it.

Save 26% on the Ninja Foodi Max multi-cooker

The Amazon Prime Day deals continue with this Ninja Foodi Max offer, which shaves 26% off the price.

With a huge 7.5L capacity and 14 separate cooking functions (and yes, one of those is ‘air fryer’), this is a seriously capable cooker. We awarded it a strong 4-star review, calling it “a versatile addition to any kitchen”.

“This model is excellent value and cooks brilliantly delivering the best air fryer chips thanks to its combination steam mode,” we concluded.

Our reviewer was a big fan of the sheer capacity of the Foodi Max, as well as its excellent steam cooking capabilities, which produced some of the best chips they’d ever had from an air fryer. It’s also incredibly straightforward to use, which helps when you’re trying to pull a meal together.

We found the Ninja Foodi Max hard to beat at its launch price, so you can imagine what we think of it at this Prime Day price.

If you’re looking for something a little different from your air fryer this Amazon Prime Day, check out this deal for the superb Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer. It’ll snag you a 27% discount on an air fryer that can cook two things simultaneously.

Or there’s this deal on the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer, if the Ninja Foodi Max is just a little too big for your needs.

