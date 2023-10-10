Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fryer has an astounding Prime Day price cut

Amazon is offering a brilliant air fryer deal as part of the current Prime Day festivities, selling the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer at a knock down price.

Click on that deal link below and you’ll be presented with a Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer for a price of just £139.99 for Prime Day. That’s a huge saving of 44% on the £249.99 RRP.

This is for a device that can speedily cook you up a meal in pretty much any way you want. Ninja makes the claim that it can provide “Meals for 4 in 15 Minutes”, and that it can air fry, steam, grill, bake, roast, sear, slow cook and more in its capacious 5.7L tray.

Fortunately, you don’t have to take Ninja’s or Amazon’s word for it. We’ve reviewed the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer, and we awarded it a whopping 4.5 stars out of 5. “With all of the traditional air fry options, plus the ability to steam or cook on two layers, the Ninja Speedi is a flexible appliance, able to cook complete meals in around 15 minutes,” we concluded.

Our reviewer particularly liked its steam air fry mode, which enabled them to produce stunning yet healthy chips in just 125ml of water.

We also appreciated the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1’s versatile range of cooking options. The clue’s in the name on that one, of course, but it really does work as advertised.

All in all, if you’re after an elite air fryer deal this Prime Day, you needn’t look any further than the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer.