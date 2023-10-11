A Prime Day classic returns with this Google Wifi deal

Routers often don’t come cheap, especially newfangled mesh Wi-Fi models, as such it’s great when a discount comes around. This Prime Day, the Google Wifi 1-pack is back down to its previous Prime deal price.

You may already have quite a few Google products in your life, so another might just make sense. With the Google Wifi 1-pack you can get your full coverage home system started, now £21 off at £59.99. If you’re ready to fully dive in right now, then the 3-pack version for £149.99, down from £179.99 too.

It must be noted that this is a Prime exclusive deal though, coinciding with Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event. As such, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription. You can grab a 30-day free trial right now though, if you’re a new member.

Google Wifi is back down to its July Prime Day deal price Kick start your Google mesh wifi system with this 1-pack, down to £59.99 from £80.99. Amazon

Was £80.99

Now £59.99 View Deal

If you haven’t dove into the world of mesh Wi-Fi routers yet then you are missing out, especially if you have patchy coverage in your home. Mesh routers help solve this issue, and Google Wifi supports just that aiming for up to 85m2 coverage in your home. But, you will need more than one to take advantage of this.

In terms of features and specifications, Google Wifi offers automatic Wi-Fi optimisation, Bluetooth, support for up to 100 connection devices, WPA3 security and dual Gigabit Ethernet ports. For the sustainability-conscious, 49% of the device is made with recycled materials.

The low price really is the appeal here, as a new more powerful Google Nest Wifi model is available now but for a higher cost. At £59.99, down from £80.99, alongside the deal on the 3-pack, this Google Wifi offer is a great way to start your mesh router life.

