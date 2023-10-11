These last minute October Prime Day deals are all under £50

Even though there’s precious time left in the Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon still has plenty of bargains available under the £50 mark.

Ever since it kick off yesterday morning, we’ve been covering Amazon’s latest Prime Day sale extensively, and while a lot of deals have come and gone, there are still some offers out there that are worth taking a look at. Similarly, while high-priced items like TVs and smartphones have played a huge part in the ongoing sale, they’re by no means the only products that have been given the Prime Day treatment.

Simply put, if you’re after a last minute low-cost deal but you don’t want to go trudging through Amazon’s wares then we’ve got you covered with our short round-up of the best deals under £50.

Echo Pop

Amazon’s latest miniature Alexa-powered smartspeaker, the Echo Pop, is currently available for just £17.99, making it a super low-cost addition to any smart home ecosystem. Or, if you’re buying a smart speaker for the first time and don’t want to invest too much money before knowing what it’s all about then here is a great place to start.

Save 60% on the Echo Pop for a limited time Amazon’s most stylish Echo speaker has dropped to just £17.99 in this early Prime Day deal. Head to Amazon today to save 60% on the usually £44.99 smart speaker. Amazon

was £44.99

£17.99 View Deal

HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro (Charizard Edition)

Technically this is cheating somewhat as it’s an offer available at Currys and not Amazon, but the timing of this deal definitely suggests that it’s one of several that Currys currently has going on in order to coincide with Amazon’s sale. This is an easy one to please any Nintendo Switch owners out there, and it’s easily among the most eye-catching controllers available thanks to its Pokémon inspired design.

Currys is stealing the limelight with this unmissable Pokemon-themed Switch controller discount Express your love of Pokemon without breaking the bank with this fantastic deal from Currys. Currys

Save £10

Now £27.97 View Deal

Fire TV Stick

There’s nothing quite like kicking back with your favourite TV shows after a long day and Amazon’s Fire TV interface is among the best out there for diving into the latest shows quickly. The standard HD Fire TV Stick is now just £29.99, making it a handy stocking filler for any binge-watchers in your life.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick has just dropped below £30 in honour of Prime Day Upgrade your TV experience with this 33% discount on the Amazon Fire TV Stick. Amazon

Was £44.99

Now £29.99 View Deal

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse

Logitech puts out some of the best computing accessories on the market, so when one of them gets reduced it’s well worth checking out. The latest is this tremendous discount on the Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse, which boasts a sleek design and can even control up to three devices at a time, allowing your productivity skills to go even furher.

Act fast to improve your productivity without breaking the bank It’s your last chance to pick up this 60% discount on this Logitech wireless mouse. Amazon

Was £99.99

Now £39.90 View Deal

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope

Rounding out this list is an absolute stonker for Switch gamers as it brings the latest Mario + Rabbids adventure down to just £19.99. For that price, you’re looking at tons of hours of gameplay and plenty of new features to shake up the experience that fans loved from the first game.