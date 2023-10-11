LG Gram Style sees a colossal £950 price crash for Prime Day

The LG Gram Style is a laptop all about high-end design, and so normally costs a pretty penny. Fortunately, Amazon has lopped a stunning £950 off the price for Prime Day.

Despite only launching this year, the LG Gram Style is now available for just £1699.99 following a 36% discount. For that price, you’re getting high-end specs such as an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. Make sure to sign up to Amazon Prime in order to qualify for the discount though.

The LG Gram Style looks like a laptop from the future, with a haptic feedback trackpad that’s invisible to the naked eye, while also sporting an iridescent casing that looks glorious in the sunlight.

It’s also sporting an OLED screen, delivering high contrast to elevate the picture quality. The high 3200×2000 resolution should also ensure that images and videos look wondrously sharp, while the 120Hz makes fast motion appear buttery smooth.

LG Gram Style sees colossal £950 price crash for Prime Day The LG Gram Style is a rather fancy laptop, sporting an OLED screen and an ultra-light design. Amazon has chopped a remarkable £950 off the price for the Prime Big Deal Days, making it one of the most heavily discounted laptops of the week. Amazon

Save £950

Now £1699.99 View Deal

LG claims that the laptop has a DCI-P3 colour coverage of 100% too, which should mean the laptop’s screen is accurate enough for professional-grade content creation. There’s no discrete GPU here for a powerful graphics performance, but it’s nevertheless a great option for more casual photo and video editing.

The laptop also sports a large 16-inch panel idea for streaming video, yet the laptop only weighs 1.25kg, making it one of the most portable laptops of its size. This makes it a great option for those who often carry their laptop in a bag, or do a lot of travelling for work.

Its port connections include 2x Thunderbolt 4, a USB-A 3.2, Micro SD card slot and headphone jack.

The LG Gram Style currently has an average rating of 4.7 from 5 Amazon customer reviews, with one review reading: “The laptop is quite expensive, however, it would be the last laptop you would need to buy for a very very long time. This will be ideal for a student or remote worker as it is fast, efficient, and very reliable. You pay for what you get, and what you get is an incredible laptop.”

So if you fancy the look of the LG Gram Style, then there’s no better time to make the leap – miss out on the Prime Big Deal Days action, and you’ll need to spend a lot more for a laptop with these kinds of specs.