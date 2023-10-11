Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Struggle with mornings? Amazon’s smart home bundle offer is for you

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you want to upgrade your home on a budget, then you will want to check out this unmissable deal on the Amazon Echo Pop and smart plug.

It’s the perfect time to start upgrading your home, especially since Amazon has started slashing prices. The Amazon Echo Pop and Meross Smart Plug has seen a massive price cut, jumping from £63.98 to just £22.99 – an overall saving of £40.99. 

If you want to access this tasty bundle, then you will want to make sure that you have an active Amazon Prime account. If you don’t already, then use this link to sign up for a 30-day free trial of the service, giving you more than enough time to stock up on offers. 

Snatch up the Amazon Echo Pop and Meross Smart Plug with a hefty discount this Prime Day

Snatch up the Amazon Echo Pop and Meross Smart Plug with a hefty discount this Prime Day

There has never been a better time to upgrade your home thanks to this unmissable deal on the Amazon Echo Pop and Meross Smart Plug bundle.

  • Amazon
  • Was £63.98
  • Now £22.99
View Deal

The Echo Pop is a compact Bluetooth speaker that’s best suited for bedrooms and small spaces. The Alexa compatibility on the Echo Pop means that you can control compatible devices around your house, such as a smart light or thermometer, and can easily be used as an alarm for those early mornings. 

The Meross Smart Plug also has plenty of uses, such as the schedule and timer settings. This means that you can automatically turn on your coffee machine or kettle in the morning and prepare your morning brew before you’ve even gotten out of bed. 

Since it’s also compatible with Alexa, you can even control the Meross Smart Plug using the Amazon Echo Pop, giving you even more control over your home than ever before. 

With all that said, this is a bargain of a bundle that you won’t want to miss out on. We don’t expect this offer to run for much longer, and it will definitely be gone by the time Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is over, so we recommend that you jump on this now before it’s too late. 

