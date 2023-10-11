Amazon has swiped 1/3 off the price of the Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill & Air Fryer

It’s the final day of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, meaning it’s your last chance to snag a deal on a Ninja air fryer.

The Amazon sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on tech, gadgets and home appliances you can’t wait until Black Friday to get your hands on, with the Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill & Air Fryer being a perfect example.

Run to Amazon now to pick up this 6-in-1 air fryer for just £199.99. That’s £100 less than its usual price of £299.99, meaning you could save a third on the appliance simply by shopping today.

All you need to do to take advantage of this offer is register for Amazon Prime. If you’re already a member then you’re ready to go, meanwhile, new subscribers can sign up for Amazon’s free 30-day trial to enjoy the service at no cost.

Air frying is an easy way to cook food quickly and in a variety of ways, giving you crispy and thoroughly cooked results in a fraction of the time the oven would. Air frying your meals is also healthier than deep frying as it typically requires less oil to get the job done.

The Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill & Air Fryer is a 6-in-1 air fryer with a stylish black and copper finish. Its six functions include Grill, Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate, allowing you to tackle a wide variety of foods and recipes.

The large-capacity grill features an integrated digital cooking probe to monitor the food temperature as it cooks, ensuring you know when it’s time to take the food out, while Cyclonic Air Technology circulates temperatures up to 260°C for even cooking and offers 360° searing.

Home technology Editor David Ludlow awarded the air fryer 4.5/5 stars in our review, writing:

“More than just a quality air fryer, the Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill & Air Fryer AG551UKDBCP is also a great grill, cooking evenly and quickly without the usual smells. Thanks to its temperature probe, this appliance can even stop cooking when your food is perfectly done. If you’re looking for flexibility and quality, then this is the air fryer and grill to buy”.

Head to Amazon now to secure this air fryer for just £199.99 and save £100 compared to its usual £299.99 price.