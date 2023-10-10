Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Prime Day Ninja Air Fryer deal you’ve been waiting for is here

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve been hunting for a healthier way to fry food, you’ve no doubt heard of air fryers by now. We’ve reviewed loads of air fryers, which is why we were excited to find our favourite model on sale right now. 

Head to Amazon today to save 27% on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer in the retailer’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. This offer slashes £60 off the price of the 7.6L air fryer, taking the price down from £219.99 to just £159.99. 

The only caveat is that you’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this deal. Thankfully, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for anyone new to its premium service, making this the perfect time to test it out. 

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer is an air fryer with two dishwasher-safe 3.8L drawers. This means you can cook two foods with different functions, times and temperatures simultaneously, ensuring your dinner is ready in record time. 

The air fryer has six cooking functions – Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate – with the air frying mode requiring up to 75% less fat than traditional deep frying. 

A single drawer can fit up to 1kg of fries or a 1.6kg chicken and the cooking function is up to 75% faster than fan ovens, too. 

We awarded the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer 5/5 stars in our review and named it the best air fryer on the market right now. 

“With two independently controlled drawers, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer lets you cook different items and have cooking complete at the same time”, wrote home technology editor David Ludlow. 

“Whether you’re cooking from scratch, such as your own chips, want to get the best out of frozen foods, or simply wish to reheat what you had for dinner yesterday, the Foodi Dual Zone produces exceptional results. With a huge range of cooking programmes, this will become your go-to kitchen gadget for the majority of meals. It’s the best and most flexible air fryer we’ve tested”. 

Run to Amazon now to save 27% on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer and get the dual-drawer air fryer for just £159.99 down from £219.99 while this offer lasts.

