Half term’s sorted with this Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet price drop

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is an Amazon Fire tablet designed for kids aged 6 to 12.

It has a 10.1-inch Full HD display strengthened with aluminium silicate glass and dual cameras so kids can make video calls to approved friends and family over Wi-Fi.

The tablet is powered by an octa-core processor backed by 3GB of RAM and up to 1TB of expandable storage for all their music, movies and games.

There’s a web browser with built-in controls to filter out inappropriate sites and allow parents to block or allow specific websites, and Kids can access thousands of child-friendly apps, games, books, videos, songs and audiobooks with the 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ included with this tablet.

Finally, this tablet comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee, meaning you can apply for a free replacement if your tablet does break.

We gave the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro 4 out of 5 stars in our review. Home technology editor David Ludlow wrote:

“If you’re looking for a large tablet for older kids, this is a great choice. It has a nice protective case, comes with lots of content, and has excellent parental controls”.

