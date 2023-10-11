Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Half term’s sorted with this Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet price drop

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Looking for a tablet to keep the kids entertained this half term? Save 33% on the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro when you order the device during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. 

Any other day, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro would set you back £209.99. However, shop today and you’ll save £70 on the 10-inch tablet. That means you’ll get it for just £139.99 with free premium delivery. 

As mentioned above, this deal is a part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, meaning you do need to be a Prime member to participate. Thankfully, Amazon offers a free month-long trial for anyone interested in trying out the service and all of its perks for 30 days at no cost. 

Save 33% on Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet

Save 33% on Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet

Looking to pick up a tablet for your kids? Amazon has just slashed £70 off the price of its Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, meaning Prime members can get the tablet for just £139.99 while this offer lasts.

  • Amazon
  • Was £209.99
  • £139.99
View Deal

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is an Amazon Fire tablet designed for kids aged 6 to 12. 

It has a 10.1-inch Full HD display strengthened with aluminium silicate glass and dual cameras so kids can make video calls to approved friends and family over Wi-Fi. 

The tablet is powered by an octa-core processor backed by 3GB of RAM and up to 1TB of expandable storage for all their music, movies and games. 

There’s a web browser with built-in controls to filter out inappropriate sites and allow parents to block or allow specific websites, and Kids can access thousands of child-friendly apps, games, books, videos, songs and audiobooks with the 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ included with this tablet. 

Finally, this tablet comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee, meaning you can apply for a free replacement if your tablet does break. 

We gave the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro 4 out of 5 stars in our review. Home technology editor David Ludlow wrote: 

“If you’re looking for a large tablet for older kids, this is a great choice. It has a nice protective case, comes with lots of content, and has excellent parental controls”. 

This deal is the lowest we’ve seen the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro drop this year, making this the ideal time to swipe it up. Head to Amazon now to save 33% on the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro and bag the 10-inch tablet for £139.99 instead of £209.99 for a limited time only. 

You might like…

Amazon has swiped 1/3 off the price of the Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill & Air Fryer

Amazon has swiped 1/3 off the price of the Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill & Air Fryer

Hannah Davies 6 hours ago
A Prime Day classic returns with this Google Wifi deal

A Prime Day classic returns with this Google Wifi deal

Adam Speight 6 hours ago
Struggle with mornings? Amazon’s smart home bundle offer is for you

Struggle with mornings? Amazon’s smart home bundle offer is for you

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
These last minute October Prime Day deals are all under £50

These last minute October Prime Day deals are all under £50

Thomas Deehan 6 hours ago
LG Gram Style sees a colossal £950 price crash for Prime Day

LG Gram Style sees a colossal £950 price crash for Prime Day

Ryan Jones 7 hours ago
The Fire TV Stick is a great stocking filler with this Prime Day deal

The Fire TV Stick is a great stocking filler with this Prime Day deal

Gemma Ryles 7 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.