This MSI Cyborg deal is an instant win for PC gamers

The MSI Cyborg 15 range is on sale this week and a couple of days after a top model went on sale, we’ve seen another configuration drop to an even lower price.

Amazon is selling the MSI Cyborg 15 with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU for just £754.16 right now. That’s a whopping 42% off the £1,299 asking price for this laptop that gets you in well about the entry level for a gaming machine.

MSI Cyborg 15 with RTX 4060 for under £754

Was £1,299

Now £754.16 View Deal

As well as that highly capable GPU (GDDR6 8GB), there’s a 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor – the i5-12450H to be precise – as well as a healthy 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage to hold your favourite PC games.

The RTX 4060 is a particular perk, for our money, thanks to features like with DLSS 3 upscaling that will improve the performance of games running on the system, belying the “on-paper” specs.

There’s also a shared cooling system across the CPU and GPU, offering real-time heat dissipation and balancing. There should be some significant efficiency gains here.

The 15.6-inch display offers a display resolution of 1920 x 1080p, which is full HD by another name, while the display is capable of 144Hz refresh rate. The HDMI port also supports 6K at up to 60Hz too.

MSI’s translucent design and attractive blue backlit keys are a hallmark of the range, so you’ll look the part before you even kickstart your multiplayer action.

If you’d like to go slightly higher in specs, the same model with an i7 CPU is still available for under £900. You can see all the details by following the link above.