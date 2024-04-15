This MSI RTX 4060 laptop is a steal for gamers on a budget

Gaming laptops typically don’t come cheap, especially if you’re after something that doesn’t fall firmly in the entry-level category. But, this MSI Cyborg 15 deal is the perfect antidote.

The MSI Cyborg 15 (Intel 12th Gen, RTX 4060) is now £103 off on Amazon, taking it down from just under £1,000 to beneath the £900 mark.

When you look below the £1,000 mark for gaming laptops, it often means compromise. That isn’t different with the MSI Cyborg 15 but the compromises don’t stretch across to the graphics chip, with an RTX 4060 onboard. As such, even with the older Intel 12th Gen H-series CPU, you’re getting strong gaming chops that should offer better results than some key gaming rivals at an impressive sub-£900 price.

Getting into the nitty-gritty of the specifications, this MSI Cyborg 15 comes with an Intel Core i7-12650H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM (upgradeable). With these specifications, MSI is touting up to a 30% performance boost from the previous generation, with the RTX 4060 also bringing exciting features like DLSS 3 upscaling. It’s backed up by a cooling system that works across the CPU and GPU, offering real-time heat dissipation and balancing. The result should be a sweet chunk of improved efficiency.

There’s a solid display for this value price as well, with a Full HD IPS 144Hz panel, meaning it is suitable for competitive titles where you want that high refresh rate as well as a decent resolution for those graphically focused games. There’s a top range of ports with USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, Ethernet, headphone jack and a charging port too. This laptop is surprisingly thin and light for a budget offering. You get a 1.98kg weight and a 21.95mm thickness.

So, that’s some appealing mid-tier components for the MSI Cyborg 15 device that is reasonably priced at comfortably over £1,000.