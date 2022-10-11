 large image

Amazon Prime sale live – All the best deals

This JVC HD ready TV has just had a £105 price cut

If you’re looking for a small-sized, inexpensive TV for a bedroom or small room, then this JVC TV has just seen its price plummet.

Amazon Prime Early Access is here, and it’s brought with it some incredible deals. Prime Early Access lasts from 11 October until 12 October and features some amazing offers from various retailers, although is it exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so you will need to sign up to get in on the action.

This is a great discount, with Amazon offering a JVC TV with an incredible discount of £104.99, bringing the price all the way down from £249.99 to just £145.

This TV is HD-ready, meaning that it will be able to handle HD content – which has a 1280 x 720 resolution – out of the box, so while it’s not 4K, for a TV of this size you arguably don’t need a higher resolution.

It also comes with Fire TV smarts built-in, so that users can take advantage of thousands of supported apps as well as Alexa voice control. You can pair this with other Amazon products around your home, such as a Fire TV Stick, meaning that starting up your favourite show can be done via voice command, so you don’t even have to lift a finger.

The 32-inch display uses an LED panel, which will make it more energy-efficient since it uses light-emitting diodes as backlighting. This should ensure some savings in the long run as it will require less power to run efficiently.

This JVC 32-inch TV has just had its price slashed

This JVC 32-inch TV has just had its price slashed

Amazon Prime Early Access is finally here, and it’s brought with it a lot of fantastic deals. This JVC TV has had its price slashed by 42%, making it the perfect time to upgrade.

  • Amazon
  • Save 42% with this deal
  • Now just £145
View Deal

Anyone who’s been looking for a small-sized screen to fit in their bedroom, kitchen or second room should give this deal some consideration before it runs out, as we can’t guarantee that we’ll see another price drop like this for a while. And if you’re looking to mount your new TV in your lounge or bedroom, you can always opt for the Wall Mount to be bundled in for an addition £75.

