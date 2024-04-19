Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Honor Pad 9 deal is a productivity bargain

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Looking for a powerful tablet on a budget? The Honor Pad 9 tablet and keyboard combo has dropped to just £299 on Amazon. 

That’s a good £50 chunk off the bundle’s usual price, making this the ideal time to bag the tablet and keyboard for cheap. 

Bag the Honor Pad 9 and keyboard for £299

This Honor Pad 9 tablet and keyboard bundle has dropped from £349 to £299 on Amazon. That’s a £50 discount compared to the pair’s usual price.

It’s only been two months since the Honor Pad 9 landed in the UK with an RRP of £299 alone or £349.99 including the keyboard. This is the perfect opportunity to get the bundle for 15% less, though you’ll have to act fast as this is a limited-time deal. 

Is the Honor Pad 9 worth buying? 

Honor Pad 9 tablet displaying Trusted Reviews website alongside keyboard and mouse.
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A great tablet made excellent at this price point

Pros

  • Big 120Hz screen
  • Supports all of Google apps and services
  • Affordable but reasonably powerful
  • Looks great

Cons

  • No fingerprint sensor
  • OLED would’ve been nice
  • Cameras are bang average

The Honor Pad 9 is a 12.1-inch tablet with a smooth 2.5K 120Hz display. 

The screen is flanked by eight speakers for immersive audio when streaming movies, as well as background noise cancellation and vocal enhancement when hopping on video calls and conferences. 

The Honor Pad 9 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 platform, which supports a range of everyday tasks, including note-taking, drawing, gaming, and videos. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. 

The 8300 mAh battery supports all-day use or up to 11 hours of video playback, while this particular deal comes with a keyboard included for easier typing at home and on the go.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Honor Pad 9 review

Looking for a different deal? 

Don’t forget to keep the little ones entertained while you’re at it with this incredible 43% saving on the Fire 7 Kids

