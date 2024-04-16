Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Keep the kids entertained with this Fire 7 tablet offer

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon has a great offer on its Fire 7 Kids tablet at the moment.

Frazzled, cash-strapped parents take note: Amazon is selling the Fire 7 Kids at a price of just £64.99. That’s a huge 43% saving.

Save 43% on the Amazon Fire 7 Kids

Save 43% on the Amazon Fire 7 Kids

Amazon is selling the Fire 7 Kids tablet at almost half price right now.

  • Amazon
  • Save 43%
  • Now £64.99
View Deal

This is for the current model of Amazon’s kid-focused Fire tablet. It features a 7-inch screen, 10 hours of battery life, and a unique protective case with a built-in stand.

The latter is what makes this otherwise normal Fire tablet into a kid-friendly device. It’s a huge, soft bumper that enables the tablet to be thrown around with no resulting damage.

Even if the Fire 7 Kids tablet does, by some miracle, sustain damage, Amazon supplies a 2-year worry-free guarantee. In other words, it’ll swap the tablet out no questions asked, no matter how it was broken.

You also get a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+ as part of the package, so there’ll be plenty of colourful content available to watch out of the box.

We scored the Amazon Fire 7 Kids 4 out of 5 in our review, praising its value, its excellent warranty, and its brilliant parental controls. This really is a rare worry-device that you can simply hand to your kids (no matter how small) and forget.

As part of this deal, which practically gets you the Fire 7 Kids for half the usual price, you won’t even need to worry too much about the cost. It’s downright cheap.

You might like…

Amazon’s 43-inch 4K Fire TV is almost half price

Amazon’s 43-inch 4K Fire TV is almost half price

Jon Mundy 34 mins ago
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is now almost half of what it cost at launch

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is now almost half of what it cost at launch

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
The latest Echo Show 8 is back to its lowest price yet

The latest Echo Show 8 is back to its lowest price yet

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
This Prime Day-level Kindle deal doesn’t require a membership to buy

This Prime Day-level Kindle deal doesn’t require a membership to buy

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
This Apple Watch deal gets you cellular connectivity for an extra £10

This Apple Watch deal gets you cellular connectivity for an extra £10

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
One of Logitech’s strangest keyboards is going mega cheap

One of Logitech’s strangest keyboards is going mega cheap

Ryan Jones 21 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words