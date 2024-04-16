Keep the kids entertained with this Fire 7 tablet offer

Amazon has a great offer on its Fire 7 Kids tablet at the moment.

Frazzled, cash-strapped parents take note: Amazon is selling the Fire 7 Kids at a price of just £64.99. That’s a huge 43% saving.

Save 43% on the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Amazon is selling the Fire 7 Kids tablet at almost half price right now. Amazon

Save 43%

Now £64.99 View Deal

This is for the current model of Amazon’s kid-focused Fire tablet. It features a 7-inch screen, 10 hours of battery life, and a unique protective case with a built-in stand.

The latter is what makes this otherwise normal Fire tablet into a kid-friendly device. It’s a huge, soft bumper that enables the tablet to be thrown around with no resulting damage.

Even if the Fire 7 Kids tablet does, by some miracle, sustain damage, Amazon supplies a 2-year worry-free guarantee. In other words, it’ll swap the tablet out no questions asked, no matter how it was broken.

You also get a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+ as part of the package, so there’ll be plenty of colourful content available to watch out of the box.

We scored the Amazon Fire 7 Kids 4 out of 5 in our review, praising its value, its excellent warranty, and its brilliant parental controls. This really is a rare worry-device that you can simply hand to your kids (no matter how small) and forget.

As part of this deal, which practically gets you the Fire 7 Kids for half the usual price, you won’t even need to worry too much about the cost. It’s downright cheap.