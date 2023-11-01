Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This gorgeous Smeg kettle is almost half price in the Black Friday sale

You can pick up the gorgeous Smeg KLF04RDUK kettle for a price of £80 less than usual as part of the early Black Friday sales.

AO really is ramping up the early Black Friday deals right now. Having already brought you the news of a great Shark vacuum cleaner deal and a superb Ninja Foodi air fryer offer, it’s time for tea. Or coffee, depending on your chosen brew.

The stylish Smeg KLF04RDUK kettle, with its distinctive retro 50s style, is currently selling for a price of £99 on AO. That’s a huge £80 saving on the £179 RRP.

Save £80 on the Smeg KLF04RDUK variable temperature kettle

The Smeg KLF04RDUK kettle, with its variable temperature and stylish retro ’50s looks, is currently selling at an £80 discount on AO.

This kettle is much more than just a pretty face. With a 1.7L capacity, it’s good for seven cups of your favourite hot beverage at a time. What’s more, a 3000 Watt power output will ensure that it hits peak temperature in no time.

It also benefits from a 360 degree connection, so you won’t have to line up the pins when putting it back on its base station.

But perhaps the main function here, particularly for loose leaf tea and coffee bean enthusiasts, is the provision of a variable temperature dial. You can set the kettle to boil to 100 degrees, 95, 90, and then in increments of 10 right down to 50 degrees Celsius.

Boil dry protection will stop your premium kettle from getting damaged if you forget to put the water in, too.

We rate the similar Smeg KLF03 to be one of the best kettles on the market, so this is a very good pick if you want to take your brewing game to the next level.

Smeg 50’s Retro KLF04RDUK Kettle with Temperature Selector is one classy kettle alright, and it can be yours for less than £100.

