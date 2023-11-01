Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This early Black Friday Shark vacuum deal is a winner

Jon Mundy

Anyone waiting for Black Friday to buy a new Shark vacuum cleaner should jump on this deal.

AO has marked this Shark vacuum cleaner offer as a “Black Friday mega deal” more than three weeks ahead of the actual November 24 date, but you won’t catch us complaining. Not when you can save up to £140 on the RRP.

Non-members can grab the Shark Anti-Hair Wrap with Powered Lift Away and True Pet NZ801UKT Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Pet Hair Removal (yes, that really is its full name) for just £179, while AO members can obtain it for £159.

Save up to £140 on the Shark NZ801UKT vacuum cleaner

AO is selling the Shark NZ801UKT upright vacuum cleaner at a huge discount of up to £140.

  • AO
  • Save up to £140
  • Now as cheap as £159
View Deal

Just to be clear, signing up for an AO Five Star membership will cost you £39.99, and will secure you free and unlimited delivery, free recycling of your old devices, 100-day returns, and of course extra money-off deals like this one.

Whichever deal you go for, it’s a good one. We gave this Shark upright vacuum cleaner a glowing 4.5-star review, calling it “An exceptionally powerful vacuum cleaner” with a neat Lift-Away mode that lets you get the main part of the vacuum where you need it.

In other words, this is an upright vacuum cleaner that will clean your floors and carpets with an uncommon level of power (it’s particularly good with pet hair), but which is flexible enough to handle stairs and cars too.

We concluded our review by saying that this would be an excellent vacuum cleaner even if you had to pay full price for it. At this discount price, it’s a total bargain.

Jon Mundy

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

