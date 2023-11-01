Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja’s Dual Basket Air Fryer just got the Black Friday treatment early

Get this Ninja dual basket air fryer for a scandalously low price ahead of Black Friday.

Each and every Black Friday, you can bet your bottom dollar that the most popular item on sale (or one of them, at least) will be an air fryer. Thankfully, you can beat the inevitable rush with this Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer deal that’s running right now over at AO.

The retailer is offering the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer (model number AF300UK) for just £169 if you’re a non-member, and an astonishingly low £149 if you are an AO member. That’s a saving of £50 and £70 respectively on the £219 RRP.

An AO membership, incidentally, costs £39.99 per year, and secures you free unlimited delivery, 100-day returns, and member discounts and deals like this one. You’ll have accounted for half of the first year’s membership fee with this deal alone.

As for the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone itself, we’re big fans. We awarded it a full 5 out of 5 in our review, concluding that it was “the best and most flexible air fryer we’ve tested” at the time.

We particularly like its huge capacity (7.6 litres) spread across two separate cooking compartments, which lets you cook a whole varied meal in one go. The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer will cleverly sync up cooking times across these two zones, so everything is ready at the same time.

It’s that rare kitchen gadget that will become a staple part of your day to day set-up, rather than being consigned to the back of the cupboard. Now that’s a recommendation.

