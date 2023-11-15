Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Asus OLED laptop is down to under £500 on Amazon

Finding a budget laptop without many compromises is far from an easy task, and it often requires the assistance of a cheeky offer. We’re in luck as the Asus Vivobook Go 15 OLED is £100 off right now.

For a long time, Lenovo’s sub-£700 IdeaPad laptops and the standard Asus Vivobook range have jostled for the title of best budget laptop. But, we were recently a tad disappointed by the Vivobook 15 offering this year. Fortunately, this laptop on offer right now fixes its biggest problem by adding an OLED display. That’s the Asus Vivobook Go 15 OLED which is now £499.99, down from £599.99 on Amazon.

Save a bumper £100 on the Asus Vivobook Go 15 OLED

One of Asus latest and greatest budget laptops is now reduced on Amazon. It’s down from £599.99 to £499.99 in this early Black Friday deal.

More and more the devices that traditionally would have been called “budget laptops” are threatening to push beyond £700. I think you’ll agree, that’s far from budget. And, that’s what makes this such an appealing deal. The Vivobook range has increased in price in recent years so it’s great to see one of its OLED options for under £500.

So what makes this a true deal that’s worth your attention? Well, the Asus Vivobook Go 15 OLED was actually up at just under £700 throughout August before dropping to £599.99 over recent months. We’re measuring the discount from that latter amount, and that means you’re getting a real saving of £100 on this deal.

Is the Asus Vivobook Go 15 OLED worth buying?

The Asus Vivobook 15 OLED looks like a corker of a budget laptop pick, offering up one of AMD’s latest processors in the form of the Ryzen 5 7530U, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. That’s not a ton of storage but for a cheap productivity machine, it should do the job. The CPU and RAM combination will give you a bunch of headroom for lots of browsing and a good amount of multitasking too.

We don’t have direct experience with this laptop but we have fully reviewed the similar Vivobook 15. As previously mentioned, our review stated it was a “stylish and cheap laptop hamstrung by an awful display.” We were impressed by its keyboard and speakers as well as its strong value-for-money on performance. This deal also builds on a great offer we saw early in November, which was this laptop but at a lower price and featuring a less powerful processor. The Ryzen 5 here should offer plenty of grunt.

Most importantly, the Vivobook Go 15 OLED is indeed equipped with that boosted display technology. You get a 15.6-inch Full HD OLED panel which offers a strong 500 nits of brightness.

