Buy the MacBook Air for just £19 per month with this Black Friday bargain

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Replacing your laptop can be a daunting task due to the eye-watering up-front cost, but that doesn’t have to be the case thanks to this remarkable Black Friday deal for the MacBook Air. 

Sky is offering the MacBook Air M1 on a 48-month contract for just £19 per month, and £1 upfront as part of its Black Friday sale. What’s more, Sky will allow you to finish the contract in 36 months instead, just as long as you commit to a contract for a new device. 

Get yourself a MacBook Air for just £19 per month

If you need a new laptop but can’t justify the steep upfront cost, then you’ll be glad to hear Sky is offering a deal to nab a MacBook Air on a 48-month contract for just £19 per month and £1 upfront.

If you do decide to end it early at 36 months, you’ll only have to pay a total of £685 for the MacBook Air M1, which is the cheapest we’ve seen it available since launch. And if you do end up paying for the entire 48-month contract, you’ll still be getting reasonable value at £913 – that’s £86 cheaper than what Apple is offering, with the added benefit of paying in monthly instalments. 

For your money, you’ll be getting a MacBook Air with an M1 chip and 256GB of storage, with colour options of Gold, Silver and Space Grey. 

Is the MacBook Air M1 worth buying?

View from top, of front side of a silver-gray Macbook Air M1 resting on a wooden table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

How does the M1 MacBook fare two years after release?

Pros

  • It’s so fast thanks to M1
  • Exceptional battery life
  • Strong app support
  • Great keyboard

Cons

  • Poor webcam
  • Same design as before
  • Poorly positioned (and only two) USB ports

When the MacBook Air M1 first launched back in 2020, we awarded it a perfect 5-star rating, citing the fast performance and long battery life as key factors to purchase.

In our verdict, we wrote: “The Apple MacBook Air M1 may have been succeeded by the M2-powered model, but it still provides great value at its current price point due to the excellent performance of the Apple Silicon processor.”

As noted above, Apple has since launched the M2-powered MacBook Air which packs an even greater performance. However, this model is also a lot more expensive, while the M1 MacBook Air is still perfectly fast enough for day-to-day workloads. 

If you’re looking for a laptop for entertainment, office work or entry-level creation, then we strongly recommend the MacBook Air M1 – especially at this bargain Black Friday price. 

Looking for a different deal?

If you want a new laptop, but aren’t prepared to spend this much money on the MacBook Air, then we recommend checking out this Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Black Friday deal instead. This laptop isn’t anywhere near as powerful and sports a smaller screen, but it’s available for a remarkably cheap £399.99 making it an absolute bargain. Check out our best early Black Friday deals list for even more options. 

